OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tom Brady
OK LogoNEWS

Tom Brady Gushes Over 'Powerful' Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day After Brutal Jokes Made at His Roast: Photos

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

May 12 2024, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Tom Brady showed his exes some love!

On Sunday, May 12, the former NFL star shared a series of photos of exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan in celebration of Mother’s Day after they were dissed on The Roast of Tom Brady.

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady mothers day
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split in 2022.

“Happy Mother’s Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love ❤️❤️❤️,” the 46-year-old ex-athlete — who shares kids Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14, with Gisele and Jack, 16, with Bridget — wrote alongside the snaps.

In one still, Tom posed with his eldest son and the Sex and the City actress as the trio smiled together, while in another, the supermodel stunned while riding a horse alongside Vivian and Benjamin.

Article continues below advertisement

The sweet upload came after both Gisele and Bridget were slammed during the May 5 roast about the father-of-three.

During the event, the former New England Patriots quarterback was in the hot seat as comedians like Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser and Jeff Ross made sarcastic jokes about the TB12 founder's life and career.

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady mothers day
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan share their son Jack.

Article continues below advertisement

In Nikki’s set she directly took a shot at both of Tom’s past flames.

"But seriously, Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long. You retired, then you came back and then you retired again, I get it, it’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend, it's tough," she said in reference to Tom’s 2006 split from Bridget, 53.

Article continues below advertisement

She then joked about Tom's failed marriage.

"You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back," the blonde stand-up star, 39, said of Gisele and Tom’s 2022 divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady mothers day
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady shared a post in honor of his mother, Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan.

MORE ON:
Tom Brady
Article continues below advertisement

Kevin also took a jab at the mother-of-two when he took aim at her new relationship with jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente.

"Gisele gave you an ultimatum," the actor began. "She said you have to retire, or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9, you gotta do it."

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady son
Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share two kids.

Article continues below advertisement

"You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach. Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?" he added.

According to an insider, the Brazilian native did not find the quips about her very funny.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"[She’s] deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show," they spilled. "As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.