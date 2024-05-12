Tom Brady Gushes Over 'Powerful' Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day After Brutal Jokes Made at His Roast: Photos

On Sunday, May 12, the former NFL star shared a series of photos of exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan in celebration of Mother’s Day after they were dissed on The Roast of Tom Brady.

“Happy Mother’s Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love ❤️❤️❤️,” the 46-year-old ex-athlete — who shares kids Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14, with Gisele and Jack, 16, with Bridget — wrote alongside the snaps.

In one still, Tom posed with his eldest son and the Sex and the City actress as the trio smiled together, while in another, the supermodel stunned while riding a horse alongside Vivian and Benjamin.