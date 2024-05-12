Tom Brady Gushes Over 'Powerful' Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day After Brutal Jokes Made at His Roast: Photos
Tom Brady showed his exes some love!
On Sunday, May 12, the former NFL star shared a series of photos of exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan in celebration of Mother’s Day after they were dissed on The Roast of Tom Brady.
“Happy Mother’s Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love ❤️❤️❤️,” the 46-year-old ex-athlete — who shares kids Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14, with Gisele and Jack, 16, with Bridget — wrote alongside the snaps.
In one still, Tom posed with his eldest son and the Sex and the City actress as the trio smiled together, while in another, the supermodel stunned while riding a horse alongside Vivian and Benjamin.
The sweet upload came after both Gisele and Bridget were slammed during the May 5 roast about the father-of-three.
During the event, the former New England Patriots quarterback was in the hot seat as comedians like Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser and Jeff Ross made sarcastic jokes about the TB12 founder's life and career.
In Nikki’s set she directly took a shot at both of Tom’s past flames.
"But seriously, Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long. You retired, then you came back and then you retired again, I get it, it’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend, it's tough," she said in reference to Tom’s 2006 split from Bridget, 53.
She then joked about Tom's failed marriage.
"You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back," the blonde stand-up star, 39, said of Gisele and Tom’s 2022 divorce after 13 years of marriage.
Kevin also took a jab at the mother-of-two when he took aim at her new relationship with jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente.
"Gisele gave you an ultimatum," the actor began. "She said you have to retire, or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9, you gotta do it."
"You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach. Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?" he added.
According to an insider, the Brazilian native did not find the quips about her very funny.
"[She’s] deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show," they spilled. "As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted."