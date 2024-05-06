Tom Brady Warns Jeff Ross After Comedian Takes Jab at New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft During Athlete's Roast: Watch

"On the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie [Brady] famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft's office and said 'I'm the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'" Ross, 58, quipped, hinting at the 82-year-old's 2019 scandal, in which he was charged for soliciting prostitution at a Florida massage parlor.

"I love Robert Kraft," added Ross, who blew a kiss at Kraft seated in the audience.