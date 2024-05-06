Tom Brady Warns Jeff Ross After Comedian Takes Jab at New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft During Athlete's Roast: Watch
Though several comedians and celebrities ruthlessly mocked Tom Brady over his divorce, career and more at the retired quarterback's Sunday, May 5, Netflix roast, nothing seemed to bother him as much as Jeff Ross' dig aimed at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
"On the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie [Brady] famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft's office and said 'I'm the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'" Ross, 58, quipped, hinting at the 82-year-old's 2019 scandal, in which he was charged for soliciting prostitution at a Florida massage parlor.
"I love Robert Kraft," added Ross, who blew a kiss at Kraft seated in the audience.
The dad-of-three, 46, fidgeted uncomfortably in his seat with a smile on his face before getting out of his chair and telling Ross, "Don't say that s--- again."
"OK, OK," Ross replied, putting his hands up in defeat. "He's having fun, look at him."
At the time, police claimed they had recorded evidence that Kraft paid for sexual acts, though he plead not guilty. After it was found that the videos were filmed unlawfully, they were destroyed and the case was dismissed.
Other viral moments from the roast included Kim Kardashian being booed, stars poking fun at Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, moving on with her jiujitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente, and Patriots fan Ben Affleck's weird rant.
Instead of hurling jokes at the NFL alum, the actor 51, dissed social media users who have trolled Brady online.
"You sit there, f------ hiding behind your keyboard, spewing out all this f------ toxic s--- about people you'd be afraid to come up to if you saw them at the car wash," Affleck stated. "You guys out there talking s---, all right behind your f------ keyboard, that doesn't make you a fan. That makes you a b----."
Viewers were confused by his speech, with one person tweeting, "He definitely didn’t understand the assignment."
"Ben Affleck going on an unhinged rant about fans on social media at the Tom Brady roast was not on my bingo card," a second added.
After stars had their chance to poke fun at Brady, the Super Bowl champion took the podium himself to mock Kardashian, her ex-husband Kanye West, the Kansas City Chiefs' new Swiftie fanbase and more.
The reality star, 43, and Brady sparked dating rumors last year, though it's unclear if a romance ever ensued.