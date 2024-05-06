Ben Affleck Trolled for Going on Strange Rant During Tom Brady Roast: 'Didn't Understand the Assignment'

While talking about filming their viral Dunkin' Donuts commercial, Affleck explained, "Tom asked me to look at his social media accounts for him. I guess for some reason, he gets a lot of online criticism. But I took a look at it, and I got to say, I didn't even last two f------ hours. It was the most toxic thing I have ever experienced."

"Meanwhile, Tom and all these guys up here, you always hear them say, 'It's all about the fans. We do it for the fans.' Well, let me let you in on a little secret, Tom could do it without you!" the Argo actor continued referring to Brady, and former Pats players Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edleman and Danny Amendola, while sounding serious.

"You sit there, f------ hiding behind your keyboard," he continued. "Spewing out all this f------ toxic s--- about people you'd be afraid to come up to if you saw them at the car wash [...] You guys out there talking s---, all right behind your f------ keyboard, that doesn't make you a fan. That makes you a b----."