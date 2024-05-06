Ben Affleck Trolled for Going on Strange Rant During Tom Brady Roast: 'Didn't Understand the Assignment'
Ben Affleck went rogue on Tom Brady's big night.
During Netflix's comedy special The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which aired on Sunday, May 5, the Boston native, 51, went on a strange rant about the backlash the former New England Patriots quarterback, 46, has faced on social media.
While talking about filming their viral Dunkin' Donuts commercial, Affleck explained, "Tom asked me to look at his social media accounts for him. I guess for some reason, he gets a lot of online criticism. But I took a look at it, and I got to say, I didn't even last two f------ hours. It was the most toxic thing I have ever experienced."
"Meanwhile, Tom and all these guys up here, you always hear them say, 'It's all about the fans. We do it for the fans.' Well, let me let you in on a little secret, Tom could do it without you!" the Argo actor continued referring to Brady, and former Pats players Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edleman and Danny Amendola, while sounding serious.
"You sit there, f------ hiding behind your keyboard," he continued. "Spewing out all this f------ toxic s--- about people you'd be afraid to come up to if you saw them at the car wash [...] You guys out there talking s---, all right behind your f------ keyboard, that doesn't make you a fan. That makes you a b----."
Viewers were put off by the odd speech, with one X, formerly known as Twitter, user writing, "He definitely didn’t understand the assignment."
"Ben Affleck going on an unhinged rant about fans on social media at the Tom Brady roast was not on my bingo card," a second added.
"Next time get somebody else to do it don’t ever invite Ben Affleck nomo #TomBradyRoast," a third chimed in.
People also took aim at Affleck's facial features. "THIS is Ben Affleck? Why does his face look so different? It's almost like he had some nip & tucks done," another person added.
"I know why we think Ben Affleck is always angry. He's had so much Botox.. his face just doesn't move," an additional user penned.
While the Good Will Hunting actor took a more serious approach, host Kevin Hart lightened the mood by cracking jokes about the ex-NFL star's broken marriage to Gisele Bündchen.
"You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach," the Night School actor jokingly said, referring to the supermodel's new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. "Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?"