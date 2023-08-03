Tom Brady Spends His First Birthday Since Retirement and Divorce on African Safari With Daughter Vivian
Happy Birthday, Tom Brady!
According to a recent source, the NFL superstar has been spending his special day with his daughter, Vivian, as the father-daughter duo continue their Africa Safari.
This year's celebration will be the first for the former New England Patriot since his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and his retirement from football.
Earlier this week, the football player and the 10-year-old — whom he shares with Bündchen along with son Benjamin, 13 — shared some snaps of the fun-filled vacation.
The images showed off some of the extraordinary animals the duo spotted together, including elephants, zebras and big cats. In one Instagram Story Vivian even wrote a message that read: "My dad loves zebras."
Prior to his trip across the Atlantic, Brady opened up about his summer plans with his kids including son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.
In June, he revealed they've "got lots of good plans" lined up from their recent trip to Disneyland to his current African adventure.
"These kids have a really good summer lined up," the celeb explained. "It's interesting because there's so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it's always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil."
As OK! previously reported, while he has seemingly spent a lot of time with his kiddos this summer, that hasn't stopped the 46-year-old from playing the field.
Over the last month, the California native has been rumored to have sparked romances with many high profile women — including Irina Shayk, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.
Fans recently slammed Brady for his supposed playboy behavior over social media.
"It's a new girl every week," one user penned, while another added, "Tom Brady been ACTIVE since he left Gisele."
A third person noted, "Tom Brady divorced and is now living the life. From Kim to Irina," while a fourth said, "Tom just out here playing the field enjoying being a single. Last week it was Kim K, she got left so quick."
