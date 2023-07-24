Tom Brady Trolled for 'Playing the Field' After Flirty Interaction With Irina Shayk: 'It's a New Girl Every Week'
Tom Brady is moving on fast from his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — and from all of his rumored flings in between.
The NFL star is reportedly dating Irina Shayk after photos of them flirting following an apparent sleepover circulated through the media.
The shocking slumber party comes just a couple weeks after Brady and Kim Kardashian were spotted flirtatiously mingling at Michael Rubin's July 4th party — though the CEO of Fanatics later claimed his A-list guests were just two friends having fun.
Another model also had Brady's eye during the July 4th bash: Emily Ratajkowski.
"He kept coming back to her. They were smiling at each other, then later huddled in private conversation," an insider dished, noting the Gone Girl actress "is definitely his type: Tall, brunette and s---."
Luckily, Shayk also fits into Brady's specific criteria.
After Brady and Shayk landed themselves in the headlines as Hollywood's newest potential pair, social media users couldn't help but troll the NFL star for his quick roster changes.
"It's a new girl every week," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "Tom Brady been ACTIVE since he left Gisele," and a third noted, "Tom Brady divorced and is now living the life. From Kim to Irina."
"Bro is really enjoying free agency," a fan quipped, as someone else stated, "Tom just out here playing the field enjoying being a single. Last week it was Kim K, she got left so quick," and another user admitted, "you cannot knock the man's hustle here."
Though Shayk is reportedly Brady's newest lady, it seems unlikely the romance will turn serious since the retired quarterback has been enjoying his new single status, as OK! previously reported.
"Tom has little interest in getting into an exclusive relationship right now," a source spilled last week. "He knows he’s one of the most eligible bachelors on the scene and is living it up!"