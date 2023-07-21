Gisele Bündchen Isn't Fazed by Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Romance Rumors, Athlete Is 'Free to See Whoever He Wants'
Gisele Bündchen is turning a blind eye to the gossip surrounding ex-husband Tom Brady's love life.
Over the past few months, rumors have swirled that Kim Kardashian started crushing on the retired athlete after she reached out to him a few months ago for real estate advice, and their joint appearance at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash only fueled the romance buzz.
While an insider claimed "Tom’s loving the attention and giving Kim signs that he’s interested," an insider told a magazine the Victoria's Secret model, 42, is "not going to make a big stink about what she’s hearing — Tom’s free to see whoever he wants."
In fact, another insider claimed the Brazilian beauty actually thinks the gossip is "pretty desperate stuff."
As OK! reported, the SKIMS founder, 42, and the father-of-three, 45, were allegedly "super flirty with each other" at the holiday bash in the Hamptons, where they were "seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night."
On the other hand, one eyewitness told a separate news outlet that the NFL alum was "talking to different women" throughout the star-studded shindig.
The two have yet to comment on the speculation, though the mother-of-four confessed on an episode of The Kardashians that she does have her eye on someone special — but she refused to reveal his identity, instead referring to him as "Fred."
When Scott Disick tried to guess who the mystery man could be, she hinted her crush is around her age, explaining of potential suitors, "I don't like the old thing. But I don't like the really young thing either."
Meanwhile, Bündchen has sparked dating rumors of her own, as she's been spotted out with her and her two kids' jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on a handful of occasions starting this past winter.
The model brushed off the speculation, though she didn't hesitate to sing his praises. "He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust," she spilled to Vanity Fair of Valente. "It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."
Star reported on how Bünchden felt about Brady and Kardashian's rumored flirting.