Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Romance Is 'Totally Casual' as Gisele Bündchen Fumes Over PDA Sighting
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk aren't getting into anything too serious despite their intimate sleepover last weekend.
"This is something new and at the moment it’s totally casual," a source spilled to a news publication following the release of photos featuring the super flirty duo together after Shayk, 37, spent the night at the NFL star's L.A. pad twice.
While things may be casual for the pair, their chemistry is through the roof — which seemingly ticked off Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.
As OK! previously reported, the former Victoria's Secret Angel, 43, is "not happy at all" about the photos circulating through the media showcasing her ex-husband affectionately caressing his newest lady, who was beaming with joy during the steamy hangout session.
Despite giving an apparent eye roll to Brady, 45, and Shayk's weekend endeavors, another insider noted to the news outlet that the new romance will be "helpful to [Bündchen’s] freedom" and allow her to move on just the same after calling it quits on her 13-year marriage to the legendary quarterback in October 2022.
"Gisele is the one who filed for divorce," the second source dished, as she ultimately "wants him to be happy,"
It seems Bündchen's wish for her former lover will be granted, as Brady is "really ecstatic that this is happening" with Shayk — regardless of how it ends, a third confidante revealed.
"He feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," the insider expressed of Hollywood's newest potential pair — who met at a Sardinian wedding in June.
Brady is father to his and Bridget Moynahan's son, Jack, 15, as well as shares his son, Benjamin, 13, and daughter, Vivian, 10, with Bündchen.
Shayk and her ex Bradley Cooper are parents to 6-year-old daughter Lea.
