Tom Brady Makes Cruel Joke About Not Being 'Present' For Kids After Gisele Bündchen Split

In bad taste? Tom Brady appeared to make light of one of the reasons his marriage to Gisele Bündchen crumbled and burned.

While praising his own dad on Father's Day, the retired NFL pro reflected on being a dad himself. "On this Father’s Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world’s best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up," he captioned his Instagram carousel featuring a photo of him and his father, followed by snaps of his kids.