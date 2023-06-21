Tom Brady Makes Cruel Joke About Not Being 'Present' For Kids After Gisele Bündchen Split
In bad taste? Tom Brady appeared to make light of one of the reasons his marriage to Gisele Bündchen crumbled and burned.
While praising his own dad on Father's Day, the retired NFL pro reflected on being a dad himself. "On this Father’s Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world’s best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up," he captioned his Instagram carousel featuring a photo of him and his father, followed by snaps of his kids.
"Being a Dad is the best thing in my life," the father-of-three gushed after welcoming two kids with the supermodel, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, as well as son Jack, 15, with Bridget Moynahan. "I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me."
He continued, "They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily 🤣) and cherish every moment (mostly😂) that we have as a family, because that’s what matters most."
Brady applauded his kids' "love for others and constant selflessness," seemingly giving a subtle nod to the mothers of his children: "I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life."
The athlete's not-so-subtle joke about not being present was rumored to have been a sensitive matter in his marriage to Bündchen, making it one of the many reasons the former Victoria's Secret Angel wanted out of their union.
Years before the exes confirmed their divorce in October 2022, Brady revealed his then-wife left him a note years prior saying she wasn't happy in their marriage because he was too focused on his career.
“There was a couple years ago, she didn’t feel I was doing my part for the family,” Tom admitted during his 2020 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house and then all the sudden when the season would end, that I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.’ And she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’”
Bündchen later addressed rumors that she gave Brady an ultimatum — her and the family or his career — after he decided to return to the field following his retirement announcement last year.
In a bombshell cover story published in April, Bündchen called the rumors “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing [she’s] ever heard.” Pointing out that divorce is not so "black and white," she said their split was “much bigger” than just football.