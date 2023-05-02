Irina Shayk Hangs Out With Ex Bradley Cooper Inside the Met Gala After Being Spotted With Leonardo DiCaprio at Coachella
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper spent quite a bit of time together at the 2023 Met Gala.
On Monday, May 1, the former partners and coparents were photographed in deep conversation while fellow guests mingled around them inside the ritzy event — years after they ended their relationship.
While Shayk and Cooper — who share 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine — walked the red carpet solo, the Hangover star had a smirk plastered on his face while he chatted with the pensive looking supermodel.
The reunion between the former couple comes as Shayk was spotted partying during the first weekend of Coachella with longtime friend Leonardo DiCaprio, igniting rumors that their relationship may be more romantic than platonic.
Despite her unknown status with the Titanic star, the Vogue cover girl and Cooper have also sparked reconciliation rumors in the last year after the 48-year-old ended his alleged romance with former Hilary Clinton staffer Huma Abedin.
"Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him," an insider said of the couple, who broke up in 2019. "After they split, she missed him. She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter."
"Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad," the source continued to dish regarding the on-again, off-again pair. "She would like for them to be back together."
The friendly exes also fueled speculation in November 2022 when they were photographed looking very cozy while out for a stroll in New York City with their daughter and their dogs. Earlier that year, Shayk and Cooper took off together on a tropical family vacation.
With their parenting dynamic better than ever, the superstars have even thought of giving their little girl a sibling. "They both [Bradley and Irina] haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and they are both into the idea of having a kid," an additional source said at the time. "They have to deal with each other anyway since they are parents together. They are both thinking, maybe it’s time to finally really settle in."
People obtained the photo of Shayk and Cooper deep in conversation at the 2023 Met Gala.