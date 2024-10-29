'Highly Offensive': Tom Brady Under Fire for Calling Quarterback Josh Allen a Derogatory Term on Live TV
Tom Brady's career as a NFL commentator has only just begun, but the superstar is already under fire.
On the Sunday, October 27, edition of Fox Sports, Brady said Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen would have success in his game if he doesn't "play like a spaz" — a remark that angered some social media users.
"Hey Alan @StillTalkinTV did you hear Tom Brady call Josh Allen a 'spaz' in the first half of today’s Bill’s game? Highly offensive to people who have physical disabilities as well as their loved ones," one person tweeted.
"I think he said Josh Allen has to 'just not play like a spaz' which somehow seems even worse to me," another individual replied. "Sickening that that word is even in his vocabulary!"
"I thought I heard that! Someone's gotta tell him he can't say that on TV," a third person added.
The dad-of-three, 47, officially retired from playing the sport after the 2022 season, and though he signed an astonishing $375 million, 10-year contract with Fox Sports, he took a year to relax and prepare for the new gig before going live on-air this year.
"You’re on this crazy treadmill/hamster wheel for a long time, loving the moment, loving the journey. At the same time, it’s a daily fight, and I have appreciation for so many people who are so committed every day to showing up, to putting their max effort into their life and their career,” he explained in an interview of prepping for the position. “And I think, for me, I want to be great at what I do.”
The TB12 founder added that he wanted to "take some time to really learn" the ins and outs of broadcasting, noting, "[I want to] become great at what I want to do, become great about thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don’t rush into anything."
"I think when people really bet on me — one thing about my career, whether that was when I was drafted by the Patriots or signing in free agency with the Bucs — I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down," continued the seven-time Super Bowl champion. "I think my biggest motivator was that."
“I want to be great at what I do and that always takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving. I have so many people to rely on that can support me in that growth, too,” he concluded.
Brady has yet to reply to the backlash.