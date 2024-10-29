Gisele Bündchen Told Ex Tom Brady About Her Pregnancy Before News Spread: Report

Gisele Bündchen made sure to inform her ex-husband Tom Brady about her pregnancy news, a source claimed to a news outlet.

According to the insider, the model told Brady, whom she was married to until 2022, and their two kids — Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 — she was pregnant with Joaquim Valente's child before word got out, as she didn't want him "reading about it in the news."