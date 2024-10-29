Gisele Bündchen Told Ex Tom Brady About Her Pregnancy Before News Spread: Report
Gisele Bündchen made sure to inform her ex-husband Tom Brady about her pregnancy news, a source claimed to a news outlet.
According to the insider, the model told Brady, whom she was married to until 2022, and their two kids — Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 — she was pregnant with Joaquim Valente's child before word got out, as she didn't want him "reading about it in the news."
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-two and Valente are expecting their first child together.
"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source said in a statement obtained by People.
According to a source who spoke to Daily Mail, the pregnancy was "unexpected."
"Gisele and Joaquim were not planning to have a child together," the insider said. "Joaquim has always wanted a family, so she is happy to be able to give this to him."
"She knew that he would be a great father when her kids started taking classes with him. He is patient, playful and so understanding," they added.
Bündchen has been dating her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Valente, since June 2023.
"They were keeping things quiet — but recently there’s been more PDA; they’re happy to be affectionate with each other in public," the insider noted of the pair.
Since Bündchen and Brady's split, she is committed to keeping her ex-husband loop in about her pregnancy.
"He’s embraced co-parenting, dating here and there and he’s even made peace with Gisele," another source explained of Brady.
"He and Gisele made it sound like they grew apart and that their split was very amicable, but their marriage near the end was so bad it was scary," an insider added. "The past year has made a world of difference."
Valente has also reportedly been a positive influence on Bündchen's life.
"They started out as friends,” an insider shared. “He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce. Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce. Joaquim is a great guy. He is down to earth, kind and inspiring."
As for the model's two kids, they are also adjusting well to Valente and have grown fond of him.
"It’s so hard with divorce, but the kids know they’re together now. They really like Joaquim." a source dished.
The source spoke to TMZ about the exes' conversation on her pregnancy.