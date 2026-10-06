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Tom Cruise Appears to Break Royal Protocol in Courteous Act With Kate Middleton and Prince William

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Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise met up with friends Kate Middleton and Prince William during the London premiere of his new film 'Digger' last month.

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Oct. 6 2026, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

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Tom Cruise made a shocking move during the London premiere of his new movie Digger when he appeared to break royal protocol.

The action star, 64, met up with Kate Middleton and Prince William on the red carpet where Cruise did something quite unexpected.

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Tom Cruise Offered His Hand to Kate Middleton During His 'Digger' Premiere

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image of Kate, William, tom cruise
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise and Kate Middleton shared a laugh during the 'Digger' event on September 22.

While on a staircase during the glitzy event held at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square, Cruise extended his hand out to the Princess of Wales, 44.

Kate graciously took his palm after adjusting her clutch, with recent reports also stating he greeted her with a kiss on each cheek.

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Prince William Looked 'Happy But Bashful' During the Encounter With Tom Cruise

image of Kate, William, tom cruise
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise took Kate Middleton's hand during the red carpet event.

William, 44, ambled alongside Kate and the Top Gun alum during the premiere as the trio then glided down the stairs together and smiled for the cameras.

Eagle-eyed body language watchers noted William seemed “bashful but happy" during the exchange between Cruise and Kate.

Custom dictates that one should not initiate physical contact with a member of the royal family unless they offer it first.

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A Body Language Expert Believed Prince William Showed Some 'Tension' During the Event

image of Kate, William, tom cruise
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise opened up about his friendship with Kate Middleton and Prince William recently.

Despite the Duke of Cambridge's seemingly joyous demeanor, body language expert Judi James explained he looked slightly nervous during the bash.

“There's some hint of tension showing in William's hands that are nearly balled into fists," she told the Express.

“That is easily outweighed by Kate's obvious intention to show she's having the best time here. She was even led down the stairs by Tom Cruise, happily holding his hand when it was offered in a gentlemanly gesture," she continued.

Cruise also couldn't help but gush over the duke and duchess during an interview that took place last month.

Tom Cruise Previously Called the Prince and Princess of Wales 'Charismatic'

image of Kate, William, tom cruise
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise said Kate Middleton has 'an incredible sense of humor.'

“William did well [by marrying Kate]. I have so much respect for them, they are amazing people," Cruise previously told Extra.

The Vanilla Sky actor went on: “You know, they’re amazing people, and how dedicated they are to their country and also what they give to the world. And they’re just beautiful people and fun, very funny.”

He then raved over Kate, saying she's got "an incredible sense of humor, very intelligent and fun."

On the September 25 episode of The Graham Norton Show, Cruise further discussed his friendship with Kate and William, noting they made him feel "special" during his London film premiere.

"I had such a good time," he recalled, adding the couple is "amazing" and "very charismatic."

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