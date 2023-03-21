Tom Cruise Isn't As Involved With Teen Daughter Suri As Katie Holmes, Source Spills: Actress Is 'Overprotective'
Though Tom Cruise is back on top in Hollywood thanks to Top Gun: Maverick, his career resurgence hasn't done anything to improve his family life, as a source claimed he's still estranged from ex-wife Katie Holmes and their daughter, Suri Cruise.
"Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade," an insider claimed to an outlet. "She does not go to see his movies and he has no part in her life."
In fact, Katie, 44, and Suri have maintained their own path, choosing to live in New York City over Hollywood — though pretty soon, the teen, who turns 17 in May, will be off to college.
So far, Suri has sent out a handful of applications, though she's allegedly leaning towards studying fashion at Fordham University in Manhattan.
"Suri is applying to schools all over the place," the source said. "[Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective."
Unsurprisingly, Tom, 60, won't have a say in her decision, but according to a report, he will be footing the bill for her education, something that's written out in his and the Dawson's Creek alum's divorce.
The insider assured the outlet, "'Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri."
Money can only do so much, as a second insider said the mother-daughter duo barely even thinks about the action star.
"Being raised by a single mom in New York has made Suri who she is. Katie has always put Suri first and Suri loves her mom more than anything," the source insisted. "She is a smart girl, and she is turning into a very intelligent mature woman. She has a very close group of loyal friends, and she knows exactly where she comes from."
Katie and Tom's divorce was finalized in 2012, and it's believed that the actress' decision to leave Scientology is one of the reasons Cruise doesn't have a relationship with her or their daughter.
