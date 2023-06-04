Tom Cruise 'Would Love to Meet Someone Special' After 3 Divorces: 'He Believes the Right Girl Is Out There'

"Tom would love to meet that someone special," an insider shared. "He emphatically believes the right girl is out there."

Prior to his recent break up with Hayley Atwell in June 2022, the Top Gun alum was married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. The star shares his adopted children Connor and Isabella with Kidman, and his biological daughter Suri with Holmes.