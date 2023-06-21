Tom Cruise Raves Over Seeing 'Goddess' Janet Jackson in Concert: 'She's a Legend'
Though Tom Cruise has been working nonstop on his hit flicks like Top Gun: Maverick, he revealed in a new interview that he goes all out when he gets some rare free time.
In fact, while on the red carpet for the Monday, June 19, premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, he shared that he spent his last "night off" living it up at a Janet Jackson concert!
"That was a moment. That was my last break," the 60-year-old informed a reporter before adding, "I just want to tell you to go see Janet."
"I'm right in there, yeah, come on!" he replied when asked if he likes to dance and sing along with the 57-year-old Grammy winner's performances. "It's Janet, she's a legend."
Jackson was over the moon to have her pal there, sharing a backstage photo in May.
"T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together 😊#TogetherAgainTour," she captioned the shot, in which the actor had his arm around her shoulders.
When the red carpet reporter asked about the nickname, he responded, "Yeah she calls me T. Look, she can call me whatever she wants. She's Janet Jackson! She's a goddess. She is a goddess."
It appears the two's relationship is purely platonic, though it's believed they're both currently single. In 2017, the mom-of-one split from estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, but the divorce has yet to be finalized.
Meanwhile, the Risky Business lead was said to be pursuing Shakira after they hit it off at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix in May — however, the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner wasn't interested in him romantically.
The snub hasn't put a damper on the father-of-three's hope of finding the right woman, an insider spilled.
"Tom would love to meet that someone special," a source gushed to a news outlet. "He emphatically believes the right girl is out there."
Cruise was previously married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. He was last linked to costar Hayley Atwell in 2022.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Cruise about attending Jackson's concert.