Tom Cruise All Smiles at 'Mission Impossible' Screening After Shakira Snubs His Romantic Efforts
Tom Cruise looked happier than ever after his screening for the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.
On Wednesday evening, June 14, the movie star, 60, was seen smiling from ear-to-ear while exiting the Dolby Screening Room in London's Soho Square. Cruise flashed his pearly whites for fans waiting for him outside while he styled a black polo shirt, skinny slacks and black leather dress shoes, as seen in photos obtained by a news outlet.
Protecting his eyes from the flashing lights, Cruise opted for black shades during his nighttime outing.
Though Cruise appeared to be in good spirits after watching the highly-anticipated seventh installment of Mission Impossible, behind closed doors, he may still be reeling from what could have been with Shakira.
As OK! reported, Cruise immediately took an interest in the "Hips Don't Lie" vocalist, 46, after talking with her at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix last month.
“He was telling everyone they had incredible chemistry and taking it as a slam dunk they’d be dating in no time," a source claimed of Cruise's crush on Shakira, who apparently did not feel the same.
"She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part — she was just being friendly," added the source after Cruise allegedly sent her flowers following their brief interaction.
Shakira may have turned Cruise down because she had her sight set on someone else: F1 racer Lewis Hamilton.
- Single Shakira Caught Grabbing Drinks With Lewis Hamilton After Shutting Down Potential Tom Cruise Romance
- Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Shares Rare Selfie From the Golf Course: See Photo
- Tom Cruise 'Would Love to Meet Someone Special' After 3 Divorces: 'He Believes the Right Girl Is Out There'
Aside from watching him compete at the Sunday, May 7, race, Shakira was spotted enjoying a boat ride with Hamilton and some friends days later. The two were then seen again in Spain grabbing drinks in a group setting after another one of Hamilton's racing competitions.
The possible new flames sparked romance rumors after their pal Mustafa posted a photo of the crew, featuring Hamilton's arm wrapped around Shakira's waist.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
An insider has since confirmed that Shakira and Hamilton are in the "early stages" of dating. "They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage. It's fun and flirty."
News of their budding romance likely didn’t go over well for Cruise, as he was already left with a dent to his ego after Shakira was seen hanging with the racer on the boat.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Cruise's outing.