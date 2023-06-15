Tom Cruise All Smiles at 'Mission Impossible' Screening After Shakira Snubs His Romantic Efforts

Tom Cruise looked happier than ever after his screening for the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

On Wednesday evening, June 14, the movie star, 60, was seen smiling from ear-to-ear while exiting the Dolby Screening Room in London's Soho Square. Cruise flashed his pearly whites for fans waiting for him outside while he styled a black polo shirt, skinny slacks and black leather dress shoes, as seen in photos obtained by a news outlet.