Michael J. Fox Praised for 'Inspiring' Performance at Coldplay Concert Amid Actor's Parkinson's Battle: Watch

Jun. 30 2024, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

Michael J. Fox isn’t letting Parkinson’s Disease hold him back from rocking out!

On Saturday, June 29, the Back to the Future actor performed “Fix You” alongside Coldplay at the Glastonbury Music Festival in England during the band’s headlining set.

The song started with the 63-year-old onstage, sitting in a wheelchair, holding an electric guitar on his lap. Throughout the song, Fox strummed along to the tune as Coldplay frontman Chris Martin crouched beside the movie star.

The band then made a special nod to Fox as they began to play Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode" — the song Fox's character Marty McFly played during the climax of Back to the Future.

In response to the emotional performance, X users took to the platform to gush over the father-of-four.

“That kick from Michael J. Fox when the beat drops. Pure release,” one person penned alongside the clip, to which one person replied, “I’ve watched this about five times today and every b------ time, I’ve cried!”

Inspiring. Still making moments while his physical situation deteriorates,” another noted, while a third individual said, “Wow I just got goosebumps!”

“What an absolute legend,” one more user declared.

As OK! previously reported, in April, Fox reflected on his 2023, revealing that though he was busy working, he also faced a few hurdles stemming from Parkinson's disease.

"There's been a lot of challenges. A lot of physical challenges these days have been different bits, but just that I had a lot of stuff … I had a movie, a documentary and a lot of obligations. A lot of things have been a lot of effort," he spilled. "And so it was a tough year, but a good year, in each of the challenges [that] came up."

"With the help of family, with the help of people that I work with, I've been able to meet those challenges and go beyond them and do new things," The Good Wife alum continued. "And the whole thing is just keep having new experiences, whether it's experiences that push forward, what we're trying to do and our mission with foundation."

In another interview, Fox shared how, although his symptoms can be overwhelming at times, he works hard not to let them take over his life.

"After 35 years or something since I've been diagnosed, this is just my life and I don't think about it much," The Michael J. Fox Foundation founder said. "Except that I'm thinking about what we're going to do as a community to figure this out and find a cure — and short of a cure, [create] treatment centers that are really groundbreaking."

