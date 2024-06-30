Michael J. Fox Praised for 'Inspiring' Performance at Coldplay Concert Amid Actor's Parkinson's Battle: Watch

The song started with the 63-year-old onstage, sitting in a wheelchair, holding an electric guitar on his lap. Throughout the song, Fox strummed along to the tune as Coldplay frontman Chris Martin crouched beside the movie star.

The band then made a special nod to Fox as they began to play Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode" — the song Fox's character Marty McFly played during the climax of Back to the Future.