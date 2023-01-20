Erika Jayne & Lisa Rinna Dine Together In Paris After Former Soap Star Announces 'RHOBH' Exit

Fans went wild with one user writing in the comments section, "Can you two just have your own show?!? The only two I watch RHOBH for! ❤️❤️," and another adding, "Let the haters hate!! Bring it ladies!!!!!!"

However, not everyone was thrilled by the reunion. "We just need Jen Shah with y’all to make up the trio of most disliked HWs 🤣," one person penned, mentioning the criminal Housewife. "Ya'll can keep em in Paris," another person quipped.