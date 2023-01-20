Erika Jayne & Lisa Rinna Dine Together In Paris After Former Soap Star Announces 'RHOBH' Exit
Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna are still a dynamic duo!
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars shared a joint snap to Instagram on Friday, January 20, while enjoying cocktails in Paris after the Rinna Beauty founder announced she would be leaving the show after eight seasons.
"Secrets travel fast to Paris 🇫🇷," Jayne penned beside a glamorous photo of herself and Rinna sipping on dirty martinis at a swanky hotel in France.
ERIKA JAYNE REVEALS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM INTENSE 'RHOBH' BACKLASH BEFORE SHADING COSTAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S MARRIAGE
Fans went wild with one user writing in the comments section, "Can you two just have your own show?!? The only two I watch RHOBH for! ❤️❤️," and another adding, "Let the haters hate!! Bring it ladies!!!!!!"
However, not everyone was thrilled by the reunion. "We just need Jen Shah with y’all to make up the trio of most disliked HWs 🤣," one person penned, mentioning the criminal Housewife. "Ya'll can keep em in Paris," another person quipped.
- Sutton Stracke Admits She Would Fight 'Bossy' Lisa Rinna After 'RHOBH' Exit, Tells Former Costar To 'Reflect' & 'Be Quiet'
- Kyle Richards Wants Chrissy Teigen To Join 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' After Lisa Rinna's Shocking Exit
- Lisa Rinna Reveals She Quit 'Real Housewives' Because The Show Felt 'Unhealthy': 'It Wasn't Working For Me'
The Melrose Place alum recently opened up about her decision to leave the Bravo franchise after joining in 2014. "I had a rough year. I never think, 'Oh wow. It’s just such a rough year, and I’ll never be able to handle it again.' I can always come back and handle something," she said in a recent interview. "But something has gotten to the Housewife Universe because of what’s going on in the world, and it’s reflected in the way the fans react to the world of Housewives."
ANDY COHEN PAYS TRIBUTE TO LISA RINNA AFTER SHE ANNOUNCES THE END OF HER 8-YEAR 'RHOBH' RUN
"I just think it’s unhealthy. It wasn’t working for me. It wasn’t right for me," Rinna spilled of her exit. "But I let everybody know right after the reunion that I was going to move on, that was going to be it."
Despite the former Chicago star still being a cast member on the show, drama in the upcoming 13th season will no doubt be at an all-time high as she continues to navigate her endless legal battles following her divorce from Tom Girardi. However, Jayne seemed to take all of the tension in stride.
"I think the biggest lesson I've learned is to always be yourself," the blonde beauty exclusively told OK! about putting her drama on the small screen. "Tell your truth and enjoy yourself because it's really cool to document your life on television."