Tom Hanks' Son Chet Admits He Grew Up Feeling 'Completely Worthless': 'A Lot to Mentally Process'

"Some people are really enamored with my family's fame . Some people are really resentful about it," Chet, whose mom is Rita Wilson , added. "From a young age, being very aware of that, was a lot to mentally process."

"I'll tell you something about my childhood," he shared. "People think that being Tom Hanks' son, like, I would grow up feeling like I was the s---. I actually grew up feeling completely f------- worthless . People treated me like, ‘You must think you’re better than me’ when I didn’t. I just wanted to be friends with everybody and just be treated normally like everybody else."

Chet, who has been open about his past and how he was into drugs before getting clean , told his castmates that it wasn't easy to constantly be around his father, who is beloved in Hollywood.

"But what am I supposed to do? Walk through the doors and be all meek and timid? That was a mind f--- for me to deal with. 'Cause then if you do walk in through the door and you’re like, ‘Here I am, motherf-----,’ it’s like, ‘Oh look at you, arrogant son of a b----,'" he continued. "So I did internalize all that negativity. I'd be like ‘Wow, maybe I am f---ing worthless,' you know what I’m saying? So it was a battle for me mentally and emotionally, just to be able to walk outside, look someone in the eye, say, ’What's up? I'm Chet.'"

“My experience was even more complicated because, on top of fame already being toxic, I wasn’t even famous,” he said in a YouTube video. “I was just the son of somebody famous, so I hadn’t even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition and that created a lot of contempt.”

“I didn’t have a strong male role model to tell me that. To tell me, ‘Bro, f--- these people. They are just jealous of you. You have all these things that they want so they are trying to f----- throw their shade at you so you can feel s---- about yourself because they are jealous,’” he added. “I needed to hear that. I didn’t have anyone to tell me that. This is me now telling the younger version of myself what I needed to hear then.”