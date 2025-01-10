or
Tom Holland Had 'Everything Planned Out' Down to His Outfit When He Proposed to Zendaya, Actor's Dad Shares

Tom Holland's dad revealed the actor thought of every detail when he popped the question to Zendaya.

Jan. 10 2025

Tom Holland's proposal to Zendaya wasn't a spur of the moment decision.

Several days after the stars' engagement was confirmed, the actor's dad, Dominic Holland, revealed his son was "very incredibly well prepared" for the special moment, which occurred over the holidays.

Tom Holland's dad, Dominic Holland, revealed the British star 'had everything planned out' when he proposed to Zendaya.

"He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter," Dominic wrote in a Friday, January 10, Patreon post.

"Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear…" he noted. "I am completely confident they will make a successful union."

The 'Euphoria' star debuted her engagement ring at the Sunday, January 5, 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

As OK! reported, the Dune star, 28, first flashed her ring at the Sunday, January 5, 2025 Golden Globes, but she reportedly played coy when asked about the bauble.

However, multiple sources confirmed the news the following day.

"Tom wanted to propose because he feels he is at the right time in his life and feels ready to settle down," one insider told a news outlet.

"They had many conversations over the years, but there was never any pressure," the insider noted. "Zendaya is giddy and excited. She knew it might have been coming but never put pressure on it."

A source said the Disney Channel alum "tried to keep" the proposal a secret "but was very excited to show off her ring."

"She didn’t think people would notice but didn’t care either way," the insider dished of why she didn't hide the diamond at the star-studded event in Los Angeles, which she attended solo.

A source said Tom popped the question over the holidays.

A separate insider claimed "everyone close to them knew the engagement was happening" but weren't aware of when exactly the British star, also 28, would get down on one knee.

The same way the two didn't rush their romance — as their relationship wasn't confirmed until 2021 despite meeting on the set of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming — the costars are taking wedding planning slowly.

The stars met while filming 'Spider-Man: Homecoming,' which hit theaters in 2017.

"They will just enjoy things for now and won't rush a wedding. They are both busy with work projects," the source noted.

Despite being head over heels in love, the two don't post much social media content and rarely walk a red carpet together.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Holland explained in a past interview. "We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

