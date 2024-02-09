Tom Holland and Zendaya Are 'Just Happy to Be Together': 'No Pressure to Get Married at All'
Tom Holland and Zendaya will not be rushing down the aisle any time soon.
According to insiders close to the Hollywood power couple, marriage has not been a top priority since they began dating in 2021. However, Tom, 27, and Zendaya, also 27, have reportedly made the major leap of living together.
"They’ve decided to move in together," an insider claimed of the duo, who were friends for years before their relationship became romantic. "They both work so hard that they love the idea of coming home to each other. It will be such a game changer."
"They’re just happy to be together," the source added. "There’s no pressure to get married at all. Moving in together just seemed like the natural next step to take in their relationship. It feels right."
The Onward star and the Euphoria actress have kept their love out of the spotlight despite both being A-listers. "I try my best to keep it as private as possible; we both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way to move on as a couple," Holland revealed during an appearance on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast.
"It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you. You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that's worth its weight in gold," he added.
Despite wanting to keep their love on the down-low, Tom recently gushed over how he and Zendaya have gone back and watched the first movies they made together.
"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," the England native explained in a recent interview about the 2017 movie. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it's so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth. I wouldn't be the man I am today without that job."
The action star revealed he even got great feedback from his partner about his latest project The Crowded Room. "She watched this series with me while we were editing it," he admitted.
"I would send her episodes and asked her what she thought, so she definitely has seen it more times than I would have expected her to see it… When it aired, I was proud of the show… I didn’t watch it," Holland explained.
In Touch spoke with sources close to Tom and Zendaya.