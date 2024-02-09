Tom Holland and Zendaya Are 'Just Happy to Be Together': 'No Pressure to Get Married at All'

Despite wanting to keep their love on the down-low, Tom recently gushed over how he and Zendaya have gone back and watched the first movies they made together.

"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," the England native explained in a recent interview about the 2017 movie. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it's so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth. I wouldn't be the man I am today without that job."