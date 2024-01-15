'It's So Special': Tom Holland and Zendaya Rewatch Their First 'Spider-Man' Movie Together to 'Relive' Their Youth
Tom Holland got sentimental about first working with Zendaya.
During a recent interview on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards, the Uncharted actor, 27, revealed he and his girlfriend, 27, have strolled down memory lane in the past by watching the first film they ever made together.
"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he sweetly revealed about the 2017 film. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job."
Despite viewing his past work for romantic purposes, Holland admitted reviewing past projects has helped him get better as an actor. "I definitely watch my stuff. I sometimes think I am my best critic. I really, like, know what it is that I can do, and sometimes I will see something and go, 'D---! I could have pushed more there.' Really, once something has come out, I kind of leave it to bed."
When asked if the Euphoria star, whom he's been dating since 2021, had seen his new show, The Crowded Room, he revealed, "She watched this series with me while we were editing it."
"I would send her episodes and asked her what she thought, so she definitely has seen it more times than I would have expected her to see it… When it aired, I was proud of the show… I didn’t watch it," Holland added.
After the English star shut down recent breakup rumors after Zendaya unfollowed him and absolutely everyone on Instagram, insiders have claimed the power couple may be looking to take their romance to the next level.
"They're both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together," a source claimed.
However, the former Disney Channel star's mom, Claire Stoermer, took to social media to make it clear the young actors were not ready to settle down just yet.
"Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content," the matriarch wrote on her Instagram Story about the story of a possible engagement between her daughter and her boyfriend. "It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense."
Extra conducted the interview with Holland.