'It's So Special': Tom Holland and Zendaya Rewatch Their First 'Spider-Man' Movie Together to 'Relive' Their Youth

"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he sweetly revealed about the 2017 film. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job."

Despite viewing his past work for romantic purposes, Holland admitted reviewing past projects has helped him get better as an actor. "I definitely watch my stuff. I sometimes think I am my best critic. I really, like, know what it is that I can do, and sometimes I will see something and go, 'D---! I could have pushed more there.' Really, once something has come out, I kind of leave it to bed."