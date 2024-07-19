Zendaya and Tom Holland Are 'the Real Deal': 'Their Relationship Is Rock Solid'

"They both work so hard that they love the idea of coming home to each other. It will be such a game changer," the insider explained at the time. "They’re just happy to be together. There’s no pressure to get married at all. Moving in together just seemed like the natural next step to take in their relationship. It feels right."

Although the A-list actors have been relatively private about their relationship, Tom recently gushed over what is was like to watch the first film they ever made together. "Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he revealed in an interview earlier this year.