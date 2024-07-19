Zendaya and Tom Holland Are 'the Real Deal': 'Their Relationship Is Rock Solid'
Zendaya and Tom Holland's romance is only getting stronger.
According to insiders, the Hollywood power couple's friendship-turned-relationship will most likely be going the distance after they finally confirmed their love affair in 2021.
"These two are the real deal," an insider spilled. "They started as besties, and that’s [why] their relationship is rock solid. They ‘get’ each other."
Despite having massively successful careers, the pair has continued to make each other a priority. "They’re each other’s biggest supporters. Their families are all in. [They] think they’re perfect together," the source added.
Despite the Challengers star and the Uncharted alum's loved ones thinking their partnership will result in marriage, the duo isn't rushing down the aisle anytime soon. "They’re both so young. They have their whole lives ahead of them, and right now she’d rather focus on her career," the insider claimed. "Zendaya isn’t saying no, she’s saying let’s wait."
However, Zendaya has no doubt Tom is the one she wants to be with, as after the couple started cohabitating, a source spilled it was “the best decision they’ve ever made."
"They both work so hard that they love the idea of coming home to each other. It will be such a game changer," the insider explained at the time. "They’re just happy to be together. There’s no pressure to get married at all. Moving in together just seemed like the natural next step to take in their relationship. It feels right."
Although the A-list actors have been relatively private about their relationship, Tom recently gushed over what is was like to watch the first film they ever made together. "Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he revealed in an interview earlier this year.
"I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job," Holland continued.
The U.K. native also revealed that his girlfriend had watched his new show The Crowded Room. "She watched this series with me while we were editing it. I would send her episodes and asked her what she thought, so she definitely has seen it more times than I would have expected her to see it… When it aired, I was proud of the show… I didn’t watch it," he recalled.
Us Weekly spoke with sources close to Zendaya and Holland.