Tom Sandoval Gets Doused in Red Wine After Bursting Into Massive Brawl During 'VPR' Finale Filming —Watch
Tom Sandoval has once again found himself in the middle of a complete mess!
While the cast filmed the finale for the highly anticipated Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules in San Francisco on Friday, September 1, a massive fight broke out, although it's unclear who was at the center. In what appeared to be an attempt to stop the fight, the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras rocker put himself directly in the center of the action.
In the clip shared to TikTok, flowers can be seen scattered all over the floor of the lavish Gold Bar Whiskey's tasting room inside the famed Treasure Island Museum as an anonymous man grabbed the glass and threw a dark liquid at Sandoval.
The erratic person then grabbed a chair and attempted to throw it at the reality star before being tackled by security (who grabbed the man by the throat).
According to the social media user who shared the footage, the physical altercation was allegedly between the person and the event security team for unknown reasons — not directly with Sandoval.
The rest of the cast of the hit Bravo show has been in the Golden City as they embark on their cast trip — which included the TomTom cofounder's ex, Ariana Madix, and her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai.
Sandoval allegedly brought along a new flame of his own, with costar Billie Lee sharing a snap of herself on a plane with his rumored girlfriend, Tii.
The drama comes months after it was revealed that Sandoval had a secret affair with Raquel Leviss — who will not be returning to VPR — while he was still in a long-term relationship with the Something About Her cofounder.
"They had s** in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went into bed in together, and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f***ed her," Madix claimed of Sandoval and the former beauty queen in an interview in the aftermath of Scandoval.