'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Dating Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex Victoria Lee Robinson After Ariana Madix Drama: Source
Looks like Victoria Lee Robinson has a type — men who can’t commit!
According to a recent source, disgraced Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has started dating the model, who was previously romantically linked to other notorious playboy Leonardo DiCaprio.
The pair have apparently been hanging out a lot lately, as the insider revealed they have been official for about a month. They noted the relationship is not very serious, however, it has the potential to get there.
On Wednesday, January 31, Sandoval heavily featured Robinson on his Instagram Story as the two were seen at the 40-year-old’s bar Schwartz and Sandy's cocktail lounge and restaurant in Los Angeles.
One video even showed the brunette beauty kissing Sandoval on the cheek as they smiled together.
Back in December, Robinson and Sandoval were spotted at a food festival in L.A. together, although they claimed to be just friends at the time.
The 31-year-old, who is signed with the Ford Modeling Agency, was previously seen spending time with DiCaprio in the summer of 2016 when they were photographed leaving a Justin Bieber tour after-party in NYC.
As OK! previously reported, Sandoval received tons of backlash over the last year, especially after it was revealed he cheated on his then-girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with the pair’s friend and costar Rachel Leviss.
Although the reality TV star has publicly apologized for his actions, Nick Viall, host of the "Viall Files" podcast, questioned Sandoval’s growth after he showed up to the studio an hour late for the Tuesday, January 30, episode.
"I don’t know if you guys know this about Tom but, he’s like a vampire," Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz said while trying to stall for his business partner and buddy.
"I’ve never had anyone no-show," Viall replied before the two eventually got the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras rocker on the phone saying he was on the way.
"No one else was late. Why were you late?" Viall asked once he arrived.
"Why was I late? Um … I’m sorry I’m late, Nick. Do you want to f------ rake me over the coals?" the Tom Tom cofounder snapped.
When talking about the Scandoval drama on the podcast, Sandoval claimed he "learned so much," to which The Bachelor alum questioned: "Like, what?"
"I don’t know, man. I don’t know, dude. I’m just trying to be a better person. I swear to God. I really am," Sandoval shared. "I don’t know what to say. What have I learned? What have I learned? To not ever do that again? To not ever be in a nine-year f------ relationship and end it that way. To not ever, like, cheat that way. Dude, I’m never going to do that."
"When you say ‘cheat that way,’ it implies that you might cheat differently," Viall pointed out.
"To have an affair!” Sandoval yelled. “To have an affair!"
