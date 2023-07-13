Tom Sandoval Sobs Alone While Filming 'VPR' Before Admitting He Has No Clue How Former Lover Raquel Leviss Is Doing

Sandoval rocked a navy striped sweater and baggy pants while chatting with jeweler Kyle Chen before his emotions got the best of him outside the West Hollywood hotspot. The TomTom co-owner could be seen sitting at a table by himself, weeping and wiping his eyes as the rest of the cast — including his ex-girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix — partied inside.

The following day, cameras caught up with Sandoval as he left IntoMeSea Spa in Santa Monica with costar Billie Lee, where a photographer asked how former lover Raquel Leviss — whom he cheated with for months behind Madix's back — was doing after entering a mental health facility.