Tom Sandoval Sobs Alone While Filming 'VPR' Before Admitting He Has No Clue How Former Lover Raquel Leviss Is Doing
Tom Sandoval's return to Vanderpump Rules is definitely an emotional one!
On Tuesday, July 11, the disgraced reality star was spotted crying by himself as he filmed scenes at SUR restaurant in Los Angeles for the upcoming season of the Emmy-nominated show.
Sandoval rocked a navy striped sweater and baggy pants while chatting with jeweler Kyle Chen before his emotions got the best of him outside the West Hollywood hotspot. The TomTom co-owner could be seen sitting at a table by himself, weeping and wiping his eyes as the rest of the cast — including his ex-girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix — partied inside.
The following day, cameras caught up with Sandoval as he left IntoMeSea Spa in Santa Monica with costar Billie Lee, where a photographer asked how former lover Raquel Leviss — whom he cheated with for months behind Madix's back — was doing after entering a mental health facility.
"I don't know," the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras rocker said — seemingly hinting at his relationship status with the former beauty queen.
As OK! previously reported, the Bravo scandal of the year broke back in March when it was revealed Sandoval and Leviss had engaged in a months-long affair unbeknownst to the Something About Her cofounder — who was best friends with the 28-year-old.
"They had s** in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went into bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f***ed her," Madix revealed of her former boyfriend and bestie during a May episode of "Call Her Daddy."
Although the 38-year-old and Sandoval still reside in their Valley Village home, Madix clarified that they do not speak at all. "My plan is to sell that house – I want to move on. We do not interact on any level," she told Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
TMZ obtained the video of Sandoval crying and spoke to him about Leviss.