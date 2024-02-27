Tom Schwartz Knew Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Had a Romantic 'Encounter' Before Sharing an 'Awkward' Kiss With the Former Beauty Queen

As OK! previously reported, the former model was stunned when Leviss and the rocker's romance did not end up going the distance after putting so much on the line to be together.

"Shocked, the shock of a lifetime. And I don't even say that lightly because I really thought they risked it all. They burned their lives down for love or lust, whatever you want to call it. It makes people do stupid things," Schwartz explained during a recent interview.

"I think it was lust under the cloak," he claimed of their short-lived love. "I think they really did at one point love each other. I mean, listen, from what I saw, they deeply cared about each other and were in love. That's from my perspective. You know, I don't know how they feel about it in hindsight."