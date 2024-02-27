OK Magazine
Tom Schwartz Knew Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Had a Romantic 'Encounter' Before Sharing an 'Awkward' Kiss With the Former Beauty Queen

tom schwartz knew tom sandoval raquel leviss romantic encounter kiss pp
Source: bravo;mega
By:

Feb. 27 2024, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

Tom Schwartz was aware Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval had a connection when he shared a kiss with her.

During the Tuesday, February 27 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, hosted by Amanda Hirsch, the Vanderpump Rules star, 41, opened up about sharing a smooch with the former beauty queen, 29, during Season 10 of the Bravo series after knowing she was romantically involved with his best friend, 40.

tom schwartz calls tom sandovals new girlfriend absolutely lovely
Source: bravo

Tom Schwartz opened up about his kiss with Raquel Leviss.

"We just don’t have any chemistry,” Schwartz spilled when Hirsch asked if their kiss was "bad."

While the TomTom cofounder claimed he "certainly wouldn't have made out with her" if he had known the extent of her secret relationship with Sandoval, he wasn't entirely in the dark.

"I knew that they had had an encounter, but I didn’t know that they were still going," Schwartz noted.

tom schwartz knew tom sandoval raquel leviss romantic encounter kiss
Source: bravo

Tom Schwartz knew Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval had an 'encounter' before he kissed her.

As OK! previously reported, the former model was stunned when Leviss and the rocker's romance did not end up going the distance after putting so much on the line to be together.

"Shocked, the shock of a lifetime. And I don't even say that lightly because I really thought they risked it all. They burned their lives down for love or lust, whatever you want to call it. It makes people do stupid things," Schwartz explained during a recent interview.

"I think it was lust under the cloak," he claimed of their short-lived love. "I think they really did at one point love each other. I mean, listen, from what I saw, they deeply cared about each other and were in love. That's from my perspective. You know, I don't know how they feel about it in hindsight."

tom sandoval fought so hard relationship raquel leviss
Source: bravo

Tom Sandoval was dating Ariana Madix for nine years when he cheated on her with Raquel Leviss.

Despite Leviss and Sandoval betraying Ariana Madix, who the former SUR bartender dated for nearly nine years, by sleeping together, Schwartz still felt their attraction was real.

"Retroactively, I think they have a much different take on it, and I think they're both kind of referring to it more as an addiction, a lust, or a mistake of epic proportions," he noted. "But you know, at one point, yeah, man, they were ... It feels twisted to say this, but they were really deeply in love. I think, yeah, yeah, deeply."

tom schwartz knew tom sandoval raquel leviss romantic encounter kiss
Source: bravo

Tom Schwartz has been trying to keep his love life private.

As for his own love life, following his divorce from costar and ex-wife, Katie Maloney, Schwartz has been staying silent on who he's dating. "For the first time in my life, I'm doing something crazy. I'm setting boundaries," he revealed.

