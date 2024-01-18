Raquel Leviss Claims Tom Schwartz Knew About Her Affair With Tom Sandoval 'Since the Very Beginning'
Just when we thought Raquel Leviss told us everything about her affair with Tom Sandoval, she dropped another bomb!
During the Tuesday, January 16, episode of the Vanderpump Rules alum's "Rachel Goes Rogue" podcast, Leviss, 28, claimed Tom Schwartz was always aware of her and the rocker's secret romance and alleged their Season 10 kiss was completely set up.
According to the former beauty queen, after rumors flew about her and Schwartz, 41, kissing at Coachella in 2022, she noted how "a little seed [was] planted in my head that, oh, like, that could be a fun storyline for Season 10 and because we're both single, and so when I made that move, he turned it down, and I was like, 'Okay, that's that.' Like, I'm not going to try again because it was stupid to begin with it, and he clearly wasn't into it."
However, Leviss claimed the TomTom co-founder had a change of heart. "I have a feeling that either producers got into Schwartz's ear saying, ‘Oh, you should make out with Raquel.’ He got some pressure somewhere to make out with me and put a move on me," she added while noting that their make-out sesh was "definitely staged" and "definitely produced."
Sandoval, 40, gave Schwartz the "go ahead with Sandoval to kiss me because I don't think he would do it without Sandoval being okay with it," as the former model knew "since the very beginning" about their undercover love affair.
"I got a phone call from Tom the next morning after we hooked up for the first time, and my mind was racing. I was feeling so much guilt and shame about it. And I finally got a phone call from Sandoval and he was at Schwartz's apartment when he called me, and that was like a safe space for him," Leviss recalled.
- A 'Scandoval' For The Ages! Every Time 'Vanderpump Rules' Costars Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Dropped A Hint About Their Shocking Affair
- 'I Knew It Was Wrong': Raquel Leviss Reveals She First Hooked Up With Tom Sandoval While Ariana Madix Slept Nearby
- Awkward? Tom Schwartz Admitted Bestie Tom Sandoval Forced Him To Kiss Raquel Leviss Before Bombshell Affair Was Exposed
While the Sonoma State alum has continued to spill the tea behind Scandoval on her podcast, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras musician opened up in a new interview about how he's attempted to move on from last year.
"The Tom that was here [last time] was a dude lost in a cyclone," he explained at the Wednesday, January 17, premiere of Season 11 of the hit Bravo series. "Like somebody who was just lost in the ocean, barely hanging on to an old wooden door like in the [end of] Titanic. Literally just not in control. No idea what the h---'s going on."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Going through that has really helped me put in perspective things that are really important," Sandoval said. "[It] helped me grow, as far as prioritizing certain things. And [it] really just put me to the test to see what I'm made of."
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Sandoval.