Raquel Leviss Claims Tom Schwartz Knew About Her Affair With Tom Sandoval 'Since the Very Beginning'

According to the former beauty queen, after rumors flew about her and Schwartz, 41, kissing at Coachella in 2022, she noted how "a little seed [was] planted in my head that, oh, like, that could be a fun storyline for Season 10 and because we're both single, and so when I made that move, he turned it down, and I was like, 'Okay, that's that.' Like, I'm not going to try again because it was stupid to begin with it, and he clearly wasn't into it."

However, Leviss claimed the TomTom co-founder had a change of heart. "I have a feeling that either producers got into Schwartz's ear saying, ‘Oh, you should make out with Raquel.’ He got some pressure somewhere to make out with me and put a move on me," she added while noting that their make-out sesh was "definitely staged" and "definitely produced."