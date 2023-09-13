Tom Sandoval Reveals He'll Vote for and Watch Ex Ariana Madix on 'DWTS' Despite Their Intense Fallout
Tom Sandoval is still supporting ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix despite the intense fallout that stemmed from his shocking affair.
Earlier this year, it was announced that the blonde beauty would be competing on Dancing with the Stars, and though the exes aren't on speaking terms, the TomTom co-founder insisted he'll be rooting for her from a distance.
"I'll be doing both, voting and watching. I'm really, really excited for her," he shared in a new interview. "I know she has been wanting to do this show for years. I think she's going to do great. She's a really hard worker. I think she'll go far, hopefully."
His words come several months after the musician's months-long affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss was exposed. Once Madix, his girlfriend of nine years, found out about the betrayal, she immediately dumped him — though they're still both living in the same house.
"I pay a mortgage. It's expensive. I have a lot of places that money has to go before I get to just be like Scrooge McDuck. I am not rich," Madix explained in an interview of why she hasn't moved out of the home they bought together. "I do not have millions of dollars and I'm also not going to squander my financial future and stability by putting myself in a position to f--- myself over for the rest of my life because somebody else f----- up."
"I have a pretty decent little setup. I stay in my room or I go in the kitchen if I have to. My room is kind of like a little apartment. I don't see him, I don't interact with him, and I stay in my own little zone. I'm busy, I've got a lot going on," she explained, noting that she does keep her bedroom door locked at night "just in case."
"I sleep a lot easier at night not giving a f--- about when he's coming in that door," quipped the Bravo star. "Yes, we're in the same house, but I don't have to think, 'He's coming in my bedroom,' because he's not."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Sandoval about Madix's DWTS gig.