Raquel Leviss Blasted for 2013 Post About 'Making Your Ex Feel Uncomfortable' After Tom Sandoval Affair: 'Not Much Has Changed'

Jun. 12 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Nothing gets past Vanderpump Rules fans!

Bravo viewers took to social media to slam Raquel Leviss after an unearthed tweet from 2013 seemed to signal her future affair with former best friend Ariana Madix's (now ex) boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

"I'm really sorry I make your ex feel uncomfortable," the former beauty queen — whose legal name is Rachel — penned alongside a laughing face emoji in a September 17, 2013, post.

In an Instagram update of the salacious tweet, shared by The Bravo Babe, on Sunday, June 11, the fan account wrote, "Not much has changed in 10 years." Another loyal viewer commented, "Is she only sorry now because she got caught!? 🤔."

"Rachel hard at work since 2013…..Practice makes perfect," a second user chimed in, while a fourth person noted, "Well this didn’t age well…."

The past update comes as Leviss reportedly still remains at a mental health facility following the shocking three part VPR reunion. As OK! reported, according to insiders close to the 28-year-old, upon her release, she will be telling her side of the story about her secret romance with the TomTom cofounder.

“Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date, 68 days and counting," sources close to Leviss explained. “She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has APOLOGIZED REPEATEDLY. "

"Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decision and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person," the insider continued. “Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out.”

Leviss and Sandoval blew up the reality television world in March when the Something About Her cofounder discovered explicit content of the two on the former bartender's phone, making the two come clean about their months-long affair.

