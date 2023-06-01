Raquel Leviss Admits She Blamed Ariana Madix for Not Picking Up on Her Affair With Tom Sandoval: 'She Didn’t Question Him'
Raquel Leviss could not believe Ariana Madix did not catch on to her and Tom Sandoval's affair.
During part two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Andy Cohen sat down with the former pageant queen to get to the bottom of how her secret romance with the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman began. But instead of taking accountability for sleeping with her best friend's boyfriend of nine years, Leviss blamed Madix for not picking up on their connection.
During her chat with the Bravo boss, he seemed to be sensing that the 28-year-old was putting the responsibility on the Something About Her cofounder to uncover the affair, to which he asked her if she had. “At the time, I think that was my mindset,” Leviss admitted during the Wednesday, May 31, episode.
“From what I know what Tom has told me, she didn’t question him too much about it just believed like at face value what he would tell her,” Leviss said. “I now I know that she really did want to know.”
The Sonoma State University alum — who did not seem to be emotional at all about her actions — confessed she was in her “own little reality” at the time, “hoping that it would work out.”
When Cohen asked Leviss about the night that Madix found their explicit messages on Sandoval's phone, she explained with a blank stare, “It was a lot of pain that I felt from her."
“She begged me to tell her when it all happened. … I told her the truth. And she said, ‘Thank you for telling me because Tom would have never told me the truth,'" James Kennedy's former fiancée recalled.
As OK! previously reported, during the special, Sandoval stood by Leviss when asked if he thought his longtime friend Scheana Shay punched her — which resulted in a temporary restraining order that Leviss said she "regrets" filing — after the affair news was revealed.
"She goes 'I just punched that b**** in the face and tossed her phone,'" Sandoval alleged. "100 percent that's what she f****** said."