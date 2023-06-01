Raquel Leviss Admits She Blamed Ariana Madix for Not Picking Up on Her Affair With Tom Sandoval: 'She Didn’t Question Him'

Raquel Leviss could not believe Ariana Madix did not catch on to her and Tom Sandoval's affair.

During part two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Andy Cohen sat down with the former pageant queen to get to the bottom of how her secret romance with the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman began. But instead of taking accountability for sleeping with her best friend's boyfriend of nine years, Leviss blamed Madix for not picking up on their connection.