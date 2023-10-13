OK Magazine
Who's That? Tom Selleck, 78, Looks Unrecognizable With Gray Hair and Bushy Beard

By:

Oct. 13 2023, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

Actor Tom Selleck was unrecognizable when he stepped out in Los Angeles last month.

The star's signature dark handlebar mustache was replaced with a gray bushy beard, and his hair was sporting the same shade.

Tom Selleck is known for his iconic handlebar mustache.

The actor was dressed in a dark T-shirt and shorts while running errands, and he stopped at a McDonald's drive-thru.

Selleck, 78, has been keeping a low profile during the SAG-AFTRA strike, as he still has a lead role on Blue Bloods, a gig he secured in 2010. Earlier this year, rumor spread that the TV star's job was taking a toll on him due to his arthritis.

The star has been on 'Blue Bloods' for more than a decade.

"Tom's in a lot of pain and agony," a tipster said, noting that even though he's "gutting it out, it's obviously affecting him."

"He's been to doctors and has learned techniques to alleviate the pain, but it's a disease that isn't going to go away," the source said. "He's learning to adjust to it as best as he can."

Still, the source praised the Friends alum for being an "old-school, true professional" who never complains on set.

Selleck now sports a gray bushy beard.

"Tom's days as the car-jumping, scuba-diving action star are a thing of the past," the insider said. "Like most stars, there's a stunt double for dangerous action shots, but Tom even uses the guy for simple scenes, like getting out of his police car. His arthritis bothers him more some days than others."

However, his rep denied the claims, claiming the father-of-two is "fit and vigorous" and not in "constant pain."

When previously asked how long he'll remain on the series for, he replied, "I don't think there is an endpoint. I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older."

"There is an evolution. It started out as a character-driven show and it’s even more than that now," he told People magazine. "When you get to a point like this, and we certainly had it on [Magnum P.I.], the audience is really inside the main characters’ heads."

Jillie Mack and Tom Selleck married in 1987.

That being said, the showbiz icon would step back from his job if it ever got in the way of his personal life.

"I'm a fairly private person," he admitted. "And I've always treasured the balance between work and time with my family. It's always about them."

Selleck shares son Kevin, 57, with ex Jacqueline Ray and daughter Hannah, 34, with wife Jillie Mack.

Daily Mail obtained photos of the actor's new look.

