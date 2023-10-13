Who's That? Tom Selleck, 78, Looks Unrecognizable With Gray Hair and Bushy Beard

"Tom's in a lot of pain and agony," a tipster said, noting that even though he's "gutting it out, it's obviously affecting him."

"He's been to doctors and has learned techniques to alleviate the pain, but it's a disease that isn't going to go away," the source said. "He's learning to adjust to it as best as he can."

Still, the source praised the Friends alum for being an "old-school, true professional" who never complains on set.