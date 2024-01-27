Tom Selleck Isn't 'a Hungry Actor Anymore': 'He’s Not Actively Looking for Work'
Once Blue Bloods wraps in the fall of 2024, Tom Selleck is looking forward to having some time away from Hollywood.
“Tom loves his profession, but he’s not a hungry actor anymore. He’s not actively looking for work,” an insider said of the actor, who plays Frank Reagan on the series. “If something comes his way and it excites him, he’ll definitely consider it.”
Selleck, 78, would also be open to playing Frank again in a Blue Bloods movie "if the script was good," the source shared.
In the meantime, the Friends alum has something to look forward to, as his first book, You Never Know, is scheduled to be released in May. However, it won't be a kiss-and-tell.
“It’s not a gossipy Hollywood tell-all. He is sharing his experiences in this business, meeting some great stars and how they affected him, and what he’s learned,” said the insider.
Selleck will also touch upon when he turned down the role of Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark due to his contract with Magnum, P.I.
“I hope the book is kind of funny because I don’t take myself that seriously,” he previously said. “A sense of humor is almost essential for a long career as is a sense of humor in your work.”
As OK! previously reported, the Hollywood star, who is married to Jillie Mack, is excited to take a breather from his thriving career.
"At his age, Tom wants more time to enjoy all the outdoorsy things he likes to do on the ranch," another insider spilled. "And he wants to spend more time with his family."
"Tom has more than enough money, and he’s not attached to fame and the trappings that go along with it," the insider explained, noting that he's "not into big parties" and he's more of a "low-key kind of guy."
Even though Blue Bloods is coming to an end, Selleck won't mind retreating away from the spotlight.
"The cast and crew will be sad to see him go, but Tom's got plenty to keep him busy," another source shared. "And he looks forward to kicking back on the days he doesn't!"
The source noted he's "has always said he was more of a family man than a Hollywood star" and just "wants to spend more time with them."
Closer spoke to the source.