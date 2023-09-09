What Is Tom Selleck's Net Worth? How the 'Magnum P.I.' Star and His Mustache Earned Millions
Tom Selleck's impressive resume of award-winning roles has made the actor and producer one rich man. His net worth currently totals an estimated $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
While Selleck started his acting career by landing various commercial gigs, the 78-year-old's success seemed to skyrocket during his portrayal of private investigator Thomas Magnum in the hit drama series Magnum P.I., for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1984.
Selleck's mustache, Hawaiian shirt and Ferrari quickly became iconic in households nationwide due to the show's renowned popularity.
At the height of his Magnum P.I. prominence in 1985, Selleck was reportedly earning $500,000 per episode, which in today's economy is equivalent to an estimated $1.2 million per episode.
In recent years, Selleck is best known for his role of Frank Reagan in CBS' police drama Blue Bloods — for which he reportedly earns $200,000 per episode, averaging a total salary of $5 million per season.
The show has continued to thrive since its premiere in 2010, as the network even renewed it for a 14th season with Selleck and fellow costars Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan and Will Estes all set to return.
Much to fans disbelief, Selleck didn't always dream of becoming a talented actor.
The Three Men and a Baby star initially went to the University of Southern California on a basketball scholarship before dropping out to pursue a career in acting after he was encouraged by his professor.
Selleck has also dabbled in real estate, purchasing a home in Hawaii in 1993 before selling it in 2001 for $2.48 million after living in it for many years with his wife, Jillie Mack, 65, and their daughter Hannah, 34.
The Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise actor tied the knot with Mack in 1987, five years after his divorce from Jacqueline Ray was finalized.
After marrying Ray, Selleck adopted her son Kevin Shepard — a former drummer for the rock band Tonic.