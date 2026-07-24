Tomi Lahren Says J.D. Vance's Joe Rogan Podcast Appearance Was 'Perplexing' and a 'Huge Misstep'

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Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren criticized Vice President J.D. Vance's rambling, three-hour appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” calling the interview a "perplexing" and "huge misstep.” Speaking on Fox Business's Kudlow, Lahren outlined several reasons for her sharp critique of the interview. Lahren argued that Vance leaned into talking points typically shared by a growing "fringe right" and the far left.

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Source: MEGA Tomi Lahren didn't think it was a good move for J.D. Vance to go on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Specifically, she took issue with Vance slamming well-funded "influencer" campaigns designed to target online critics of Israel. She expressed concern that his remarks validated antisemitic narratives that political supporters are being "paid off" by foreign entities. Lahren noted that she frequently sees these comments directed at her own "America-first" stances.

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Source: MEGA Vance rejected accusations of antisemitism regarding his comments.

Vance, a huge proponent of the antisemitic Great Replacement theory, accused elements within the Israeli government of funding a secret online influence campaign through former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale to derail U.S.-Iran peace negotiations, telling those behind it to "go to h---." Vance rejected accusations of antisemitism regarding his comments, stating he respects the Jewish religion and that criticism of foreign lobbying or policy differences should not be conflated with bigotry. “There are folks in the podcast world that [Fox Weekend's] Charlie [Hurt] doesn’t listen to anymore, and I don’t either, but I’m aware of who have much the same message. And I’ll see it in my own comments. If I make a comment about Iran or whatever, and I’m the most kind of anti-war person, America-first person that there is, but people will say, you’re captured by Israel, AIPAC is paying you off,” Lahren said.

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Source: @joerogan/Youtube J.D. Vance appeared on Joe Rogan to talk about a slew of topics.

She added that this was a big bust for the already unpopular veep. “That has become a go-to narrative for some on the right as well, and it doesn’t help when our vice president plays into it, even in the slightest bit. That Joe Rogan podcast was a huge misstep, and I hope he realizes that,” Lahren said.

Source: MEGA There are rumors J.D. Vance might be running for president in 2028.