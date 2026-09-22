Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Says She Was 'Just Talking' to 'Sweet' Presley Gerber Before His Tragic Death

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Brittany Furlan is remembering Presley Gerber following the model's death at age 27. The comedian and social media personality left an emotional message beneath one of Gerber's posts tied to his Celine campaign. Gerber appeared in Celine's Eau de Californie campaign, which was photographed and directed by Hedi Slimane. The series featured the model in cinematic images inspired by California. “Sweet boy. Was just talking to you. Rest easy 🙏🥺,” she wrote in the comments section.

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Source: @PRESLEYGERBER/INSTAGRAM Brittany Furlan remembered Presley Gerber in an emotional comment following his death at 27.

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Furlan wasn't the only person to leave a message for Gerber. Other social media users also shared their condolences beneath the post. “Such a beautiful boy, inside and out. 🕊️🤍🪽rest in peace,” one wrote. Another added, “Rest in peace💫My thoughts go out to the parents and his sister💔I feel so sorry for your loss and I know, what you're going throw! My lovely son died last September in 2025 for similar reasons🖤.” “The best heart. Heart broken. 💔,” a third chimed in. “YOU’RE NOW FREE FROM THE PAIN & STRUGGLE. REST NOW BEAUTIFUL SOUL.🙏🕊️💔,” a fourth lamented.

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Gerber's Death Is Under Investigation

Source: MEGA Brittany Furlan said she had been ‘just talking’ to Presley Gerber before his passing.

As OK! previously reported, Gerber experienced cardiac arrest before his death at a Santa Monica, Calif., rehabilitation center on Sunday, September 20, according to emergency dispatch recordings. A call reporting a cardiac arrest at the facility was transmitted to Santa Monica police at 9:35 a.m. that morning. A separate dispatch also alerted first responders to a reported overdose at the same location. According to People, authorities found Gerber dead when they arrived at the center. The Santa Monica Police Department said detectives are currently “investigating the death as a suspected overdose.” “At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The investigation remains ongoing," they continued.

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'Ongoing Death Investigation'

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Source: MEGA Santa Monica police are investigating Presley Gerber's death as a suspected overdose.

An autopsy was conducted the following day, but officials said the findings did not immediately establish what happened. “The cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination,” the statement went on. “Due to the ongoing death investigation, the [Department of the Medical Examiner] cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined," they added.

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Gerber Previously Discussed His Addiction Struggles

Source: MEGA Officials said there is currently no indication of foul play and the investigation remains ongoing.

Before his death, Gerber had been open about his struggles with addiction and mental health. In March, he shared on Instagram that he had received a "pre-ibogaine flood dose" in Mexico. Ibogaine comes from an African shrub and has been studied in connection with withdrawal and substance use, though its use carries significant risks and remains subject to medical and legal restrictions in various places. Gerber said at the time that he was using the treatment in an effort to “rewire” his brain. "Letting go of control didn’t come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it," he wrote alongside a video of the ritual. Gerber's family has asked for privacy following his death as the investigation continues.