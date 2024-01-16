Andy Roddick Defends Taylor Swift After Brett Favre Accuses Pop Star of Being a 'Distraction' to Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Backlash erupted after former NFL quarterback Brett Favre was thought to have made a wild statement about Swift's intentions with Kelce following her attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff win against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night, January 13.

"She's obviously using Travis Kelce for publicity. It's a money grab that's not going to end well. Eventually the Chiefs are going to lose and it will be her fault. She's bad for football," the alleged statement said, according to X (formerly named Twitter), though it was later proven not to have been said by Favre.