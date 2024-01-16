Andy Roddick Defends Taylor Swift After Brett Favre Accuses Pop Star of Being a 'Distraction' to Boyfriend Travis Kelce
Would it be different if she were "The Man?"
Taylor Swift's lyrics have once again been proven true amid a recent claim accusing the pop sensation of "using" her boyfriend Travis Kelce for clout — despite having a higher net worth of $1.1 billion, 12 Grammys and an ongoing record-breaking world tour.
Backlash erupted after former NFL quarterback Brett Favre was thought to have made a wild statement about Swift's intentions with Kelce following her attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff win against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night, January 13.
"She's obviously using Travis Kelce for publicity. It's a money grab that's not going to end well. Eventually the Chiefs are going to lose and it will be her fault. She's bad for football," the alleged statement said, according to X (formerly named Twitter), though it was later proven not to have been said by Favre.
Still, Favre faced loads of hate because while he didn't specifically accuse Swift of "using" her boyfriend, the 54-year-old did deem her a potential "distraction" for Kelce amid his team's ongoing playoff run this post season.
Between the debunked tweet and his recent controversial interview with TMZ Sports, former tennis star Andy Roddick took a moment to put Favre on blast in an attempt to defend the "Love Story" singer's relationship with Kelce.
"Brett Favre talking about money grabs when he was in on a scheme to steal welfare from people in his home state to build a volleyball stadium for his daughters volleyball team," Roddick wrote on Tuesday, January 16, referencing Favre's involvement in a Mississippi welfare scandal that dates back to 2017.
While the retired Green Bay Packers quarterback might not have meant harm in his actual statements made ahead of the Chiefs first-round playoff win, Favre seemed certain when making his remarks about Swift's alleged interference in Kelce's football career.
"I think it’ll be a distraction if they don’t make it to the Super Bowl," Favre admitted regarding the affect of Swift and Kelce's relationship on the reigning champions. "If they don’t win it or get to the Super Bowl, people are going to say, 'That’s why.'"
Despite his predictions about the "All Too Well" singer, Favre noted he does have faith the Chiefs will "go all the way" this year, adding he'll believe so "until someone proves me otherwise."
Regardless of anyone's opinions, Swift has made it clear she won't let constant criticism stop her from stepping out to cheer on her man.
"There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," the "Enchanted" singer explained during her interview for TIME's 2023 Person of the Year, as she responded to uproar about the NFL's apparently excessive coverage of Swift during Kelce's games. "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."