OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Travis Kelce 'Enjoying' Spending Time With Taylor Swift, Admits He Feels 'on Top of the World'

travis kelce enjoying spending time taylor swift top world
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 6 2023, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Travis Kelce finds it relatively easy to shake off all of the attention he's recently received over his rumored romance with Taylor Swift.

During a Friday, October 6, Kansas City Chiefs press conference, the athlete was asked what it's like to have every aspect of his career and personal life playing out across the headlines.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce enjoying spending time taylor swift top world
Source: mega

Travis Kelce was asked about his relationship with Taylor Swift during a KC Chiefs press conference.

"We won three in a row. Trying to get four in a row," he replied when asked what his current "mindset" was. "As all the attention comes, it feels like ... I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl, and right now, even more on top of the world."

Another reporter asked the NFL star, 34, how he's "managing" with the paparazzi's interest in him and the singer, 33.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce enjoying spending time taylor swift top world
Source: mega

The superstar and Kelce hit it off after privately meeting up in NYC.

"We're learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place, but at the same time, you know, it comes with it. You got a lot of people that care about Taylor and for good reason," he gushed over his new flame. "You just gotta keep living and learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused and keep building."

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce enjoying spending time taylor swift top world
Source: mega

The athlete and the singer were seen canoodling after his September 24 game.

As OK! reported, the country went crazy when the Grammy winner showed up at his September 24 game in Kansas City, Mo., where she watched in a suite alongside his friends and his mom, Donna Kelce.

"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," he quipped on his podcast of the vocalist attending the match. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce enjoying spending time taylor swift top world
Source: mega

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, hung out with Swift in a stadium suite.

"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure," said Kelce. "And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end. Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."

While Swift wasn't seen out with the tight end on his October 5 birthday, an insider told a magazine the two "talk every day."

Article continues below advertisement

"Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes," the source added. "She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn't affected by fame."

Kelce himself has previously discussed how he's OK with living in the public eye, revealing on his dating show that his perfect woman would also be able to handle the limelight.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"When I'm off the field, I am still in the spotlight. I like to go to the award shows. I like to go to the ESPYs and the charity events," he spilled. "I need a woman who will fit into all aspects of my life. And who will get along with my teammates and their wives."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.