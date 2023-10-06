Travis Kelce 'Enjoying' Spending Time With Taylor Swift, Admits He Feels 'on Top of the World'
Travis Kelce finds it relatively easy to shake off all of the attention he's recently received over his rumored romance with Taylor Swift.
During a Friday, October 6, Kansas City Chiefs press conference, the athlete was asked what it's like to have every aspect of his career and personal life playing out across the headlines.
"We won three in a row. Trying to get four in a row," he replied when asked what his current "mindset" was. "As all the attention comes, it feels like ... I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl, and right now, even more on top of the world."
Another reporter asked the NFL star, 34, how he's "managing" with the paparazzi's interest in him and the singer, 33.
"We're learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place, but at the same time, you know, it comes with it. You got a lot of people that care about Taylor and for good reason," he gushed over his new flame. "You just gotta keep living and learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused and keep building."
As OK! reported, the country went crazy when the Grammy winner showed up at his September 24 game in Kansas City, Mo., where she watched in a suite alongside his friends and his mom, Donna Kelce.
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," he quipped on his podcast of the vocalist attending the match. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."
"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure," said Kelce. "And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end. Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."
While Swift wasn't seen out with the tight end on his October 5 birthday, an insider told a magazine the two "talk every day."
"Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes," the source added. "She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn't affected by fame."
Kelce himself has previously discussed how he's OK with living in the public eye, revealing on his dating show that his perfect woman would also be able to handle the limelight.
"When I'm off the field, I am still in the spotlight. I like to go to the award shows. I like to go to the ESPYs and the charity events," he spilled. "I need a woman who will fit into all aspects of my life. And who will get along with my teammates and their wives."