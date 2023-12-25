Tony Romo Slips Up, Refers to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce's 'Wife' Again During Christmas Day Football Game: Watch
Tony Romo made a mistake — again! While reporting on the game, the NFL commentator, 43, slipped up and referred to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce's "wife" instead of his girlfriend during the Monday, December 25, Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
In the video, posted by ESPN, the 34-year-old pop star stood up to cheer on the athlete, 34, before the camera flashed to Kelce.
“And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend,” Romo said in the clip.
“You’ve been down that road with that before,” play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz replied.
Following the mix-up, fans went crazy over the former football star's remarks. "@tonyromo know something we don’t? Or care about really but he just called #TaylorSwift @tkelce‘s wife #ChiefsKingdom," one person wrote, while another said, "Tony Romo gotta be manifesting something based on how many times he’s referred to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s wife."
"Someone needs to tell Tony Romo that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift aren't married," a third person stated.
As OK! previously reported, Romo previously messed up during the Bills-Chiefs game on December 11.
- Taylor Swift Leaves Chiefs Game With Boyfriend Travis Kelce After Tony Romo Mistakingly Calls Singer NFL Star's 'Wife': Photos
- Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Officially Dating? Sports Broadcaster Calls Pop Star His 'Girlfriend'
- Travis Kelce Will Join Taylor Swift on Tour Once 'Football Season Is Over,' Spills Insider: 'Their Love Is the Real Deal'
"As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience," the former Dallas Cowboys star announced as the camera panned from a shot of the professional tight end to a clip of the pop sensation rooting on her man.
However, he almost immediately corrected himself, saying: "Er, I'm sorry. Girlfriend!"
"Not yet," another commentator chimed in.
This year, the "Cruel Summer" songstress celebrated Christmas with her family — mom Andrea Swift, dad Scott Swift and brother Austin Swift — at the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.
In new photos, the Grammy winner sported a Santa hat with Travis' number on it, in addition to a red shirt and plaid skirt.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Now, it seems like the pair are in it for the long haul. "When they can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling and FaceTiming," a source dished.
"Travis and Taylor have been taking things day by day because his schedule is dependent on the season, but the plan is always to see each other as much as they can," a second insider shared of their romance, which made headlines in September when Taylor was first spotted at Travis' football game.