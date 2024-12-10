or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Top Chef
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

'Top Chef' Star Karen Akunowicz Reveals Her Best Tips When Preparing for a Holiday Gathering

Composite photo of Karen Akunowicz.
Source: @chefkarenakunowicz/INSTAGRAM/HOOD

Chef Karen Akunowicz is giving her best tips for pulling off a fabulous holiday dish.

By:

Dec. 10 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Are you worried about what to bring or make for an upcoming holiday party? Don't worry — Chef Karen Akunowicz has you covered.

The Bar Volpe owner speaks exclusively with OK! about innovative dishes to whip up for any festive bash, how she prepares to cook for her entire family and why her partnership with Hood was a perfect fit.

Article continues below advertisement
top chef karen akunowicz favorite dishes bring make holiday gatherings
Source: Hood

Chef Karen Akunowicz is giving advice on whipping up the perfect holiday dish.

Article continues below advertisement

"You're going to bring a beautiful cheese, like a Harbison," Akunowicz advises anyone looking to grab something quick before attending a party. "It's so delicious and special. Bring some really nice crackers — the ones that make you feel fancy."

"Maybe throw in a compote or a fig jam," she continues. "It doesn't have to be the whole charcuterie tray, but one beautiful cheese, some beautiful crackers, a little bit of a condiment to go with it and then bring a bottle of wine. I suggest bringing a bottle of bubbles. Everybody loves bubbles! I serve Franciacorta for Christmas, for Thanksgiving, my birthday, whatever it is!"

Article continues below advertisement
top chef karen akunowicz favorite dishes bring make holiday gatherings
Source: @chefkarenakunowicz/INSTAGRAM

Chef Karen Akunowicz advises bringing cheese or wine to a holiday gathering.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite being busy owning her restaurants in Boston — including Fox & the Knife and Fox & Flight — and making appearances on television's hottest cooking shows — including Top Chef and Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions — she always makes time to prepare the most delicious food for her loved ones during the holidays.

"I'm a chef, so I'm like, 'Oh, let me make you this! Let's make something new!' No. Nobody wants that. They want their Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner to be exactly what it is," Akunowicz admits with a laugh.

MORE ON:
Top Chef

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
top chef karen akunowicz favorite dishes bring make holiday gatherings
Source: @chefkarenakunowicz/INSTAGRAM

Chef Karen Akunowicz starred on 'Top Chef.'

Article continues below advertisement

Although cooking for a large group may be daunting, the businesswoman has it down to a science. "Knowing what you're going to make and not worrying about planning the menu is a big part of it," she explains. "Then I get everything as set up as I can ahead of time because it allows you to cook for the holiday but also spend time with everybody. That's really what it's about. If you spend the entire day in the kitchen and you've been cooking, you don't get to enjoy yourself. Last year, I made as much as possible the day before."

Luckily, through her partnership with Hood, Akunowicz has a major part of her recipes on hand. "I never wanted to work with a brand that I don't love and believe in," the food expert reveals.

Article continues below advertisement
top chef karen akunowicz favorite dishes bring make holiday gatherings
Source: Hood

Chef Karen Akunowicz is partnering with Hood.

"It's the gold standard. It's in my refrigerator right now. I have a 2-year-old, so she's a milk monster. We have Hood milk in our fridge at all times," she says. "This is the time of year when your holiday dishes can benefit from a little bit of cream, which is so luxurious."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.