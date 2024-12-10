'Top Chef' Star Karen Akunowicz Reveals Her Best Tips When Preparing for a Holiday Gathering
Are you worried about what to bring or make for an upcoming holiday party? Don't worry — Chef Karen Akunowicz has you covered.
The Bar Volpe owner speaks exclusively with OK! about innovative dishes to whip up for any festive bash, how she prepares to cook for her entire family and why her partnership with Hood was a perfect fit.
"You're going to bring a beautiful cheese, like a Harbison," Akunowicz advises anyone looking to grab something quick before attending a party. "It's so delicious and special. Bring some really nice crackers — the ones that make you feel fancy."
"Maybe throw in a compote or a fig jam," she continues. "It doesn't have to be the whole charcuterie tray, but one beautiful cheese, some beautiful crackers, a little bit of a condiment to go with it and then bring a bottle of wine. I suggest bringing a bottle of bubbles. Everybody loves bubbles! I serve Franciacorta for Christmas, for Thanksgiving, my birthday, whatever it is!"
Despite being busy owning her restaurants in Boston — including Fox & the Knife and Fox & Flight — and making appearances on television's hottest cooking shows — including Top Chef and Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions — she always makes time to prepare the most delicious food for her loved ones during the holidays.
"I'm a chef, so I'm like, 'Oh, let me make you this! Let's make something new!' No. Nobody wants that. They want their Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner to be exactly what it is," Akunowicz admits with a laugh.
Although cooking for a large group may be daunting, the businesswoman has it down to a science. "Knowing what you're going to make and not worrying about planning the menu is a big part of it," she explains. "Then I get everything as set up as I can ahead of time because it allows you to cook for the holiday but also spend time with everybody. That's really what it's about. If you spend the entire day in the kitchen and you've been cooking, you don't get to enjoy yourself. Last year, I made as much as possible the day before."
Luckily, through her partnership with Hood, Akunowicz has a major part of her recipes on hand. "I never wanted to work with a brand that I don't love and believe in," the food expert reveals.
"It's the gold standard. It's in my refrigerator right now. I have a 2-year-old, so she's a milk monster. We have Hood milk in our fridge at all times," she says. "This is the time of year when your holiday dishes can benefit from a little bit of cream, which is so luxurious."