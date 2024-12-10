'Top Chef' Star Karen Akunowicz Reveals Her Best Tips When Preparing for a Holiday Gathering

Although cooking for a large group may be daunting, the businesswoman has it down to a science. "Knowing what you're going to make and not worrying about planning the menu is a big part of it," she explains. "Then I get everything as set up as I can ahead of time because it allows you to cook for the holiday but also spend time with everybody. That's really what it's about. If you spend the entire day in the kitchen and you've been cooking, you don't get to enjoy yourself. Last year, I made as much as possible the day before."

Luckily, through her partnership with Hood, Akunowicz has a major part of her recipes on hand. "I never wanted to work with a brand that I don't love and believe in," the food expert reveals.