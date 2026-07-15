MAGA Senator Walks Back on Claim About Mitch McConnell Hospital Photo Amid Health Concerns
July 15 2026, Updated 4:44 p.m. ET
MAGA Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) walked back a claim he made on a conservative television program, where he suggested that a recent hospital photo of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was actually an "older photo.” Facing media questions, Johnson quickly retracted the remark, stating, "Just discount all that.”
During an interview on Real America's Voice, Johnson was asked if he believed an ailing McConnell had released his own "proof of life" photo from the hospital. Johnson replied that he "just heard from some other source that it was an older photo.”
Within hours, Johnson was cornered by reporters and completely walked back the statement, which had given life to a conspiracy theory pushed by several far-right influencers, including Laura Loomer.
'Just Assume It's False'
Johnson balked on his claim, saying, "I have no idea... Just assume it's false" and urged the public to "discount all of that.”
“On Monday, you said that you’re not sure that the photo Senator Mitch McConnell shared of himself and his wife over the weekend in the hospital is even a new picture. What made you say that?” asked NewsNation anchor Markie Martin. “I’m curious if you’ve gotten any more clarity on that, congressman?”
“Well, the TV host was saying it was AI, and I just said, well, you know, I’d heard that maybe it wasn’t the most recent photo,” Johnson sputtered. “Yeah, I have — I have no idea. Just discount all that.”
The image in question, released by McConnell's office, shows the 84-year-old senator sitting upright in his hospital bed alongside his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. He is holding a Sunday edition of The Washington Post sports section.
McConnell was hospitalized following a June 14 fall at his D.C. home that left him briefly unconscious, and he was subsequently treated for pneumonia.
The health update came after a period of intense speculation, including a public call for transparency from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
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Loomer and her fellow right-wing conspiracy theorists had previously fueled theories that the image was an AI-generated fake.
Johnson stated that he was repeating what he heard on the air but ultimately wished McConnell a swift recovery so he could return to the Senate.
“From my standpoint, I wish Leader McConnell well. I hope he recovers. I hope he returns to the Senate and can help support President Trump’s agenda,” Johnson said.
'His Staff Are Liars'
Not walking back her theory is Loomer, who said, “The text is blurry, and the tag on his shirt is blurred. Also, if he’s in the hospital, why is there no IV connected to him to monitor his health? This is such bulls---. His staff are liars.”
McConnell has not been seen in public since June 11.