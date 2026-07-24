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CNN Anchor Presses Scott Jennings About Mitch McConnell's Health as Senator Remains Out of the Spotlight

split of Scott Jennings, Mitch McConnell
Source: @CNN/youtube; MEGA

Kasie Hunt pressed former Mitch McConnell advisor Scott Jennings to call the allegedly ailing senator live on air to quell rumors.

July 24 2026, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

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CNN anchor Kasie Hunt pressed conservative commentator Scott Jennings on The Arena for an update regarding Sen. Mitch McConnell's health, asking if he had any new information following a recent "proof of life" photo.

Jennings, a former senior adviser to McConnell, admitted he had not had another phone call with the senator recently.

Earlier in July, Jennings claimed he had spoken with McConnell by phone for 17 minutes, asserting that the senator's voice sounded strong. During that broadcast, Hunt challenged Jennings' assessment by asking him to call the hospitalized senator live on-air.

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image of Mitch McConnell shared a photo of him in the hospital earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell shared a photo of him in the hospital earlier this month.

During the recent exchange, Hunt asked if they had spoken again. Jennings replied, "Phone call? No." When pushed for new details, he indicated his assumption that an update on McConnell's recovery and whether he is cleared to return to work would be issued.

“Scott Jennings, have you had another phone call with the former majority leader recently?” Hunt asked.

“Phone call? No,” Jennings replied.

“Do you know anything new about his condition that you can update us with?” she asked.

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image of The senator shared a little about his health in an update.
Source: @CNN/youtube

The senator shared a little about his health in an update.

“Well, I know he continues to do his rehab activities. I know he’s still following doctor’s orders, and my assumption is sometime between now and Monday, they’ll probably issue another update on how he’s coming along,” Jennings said. “I don’t know if they’ve made any decisions about whether he’s going to be cleared to come back to work or not, but I would be surprised if we don’t hear from them again by the weekend or by Monday.”

An incredulous Hunt replied, “I think last time that you and I spoke about this very topic, you said the exact same thing. You were like, ‘Ask me on Monday.’”

To that Jennings snapped, “And they did. And I was right.”

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image of Jennings defended the allegedly ailing senator.
Source: MEGA

Jennings defended the allegedly ailing senator.

Panelist Xochitl Hinojosa joined the pressure, asking Jennings when McConnell should resign. Jennings defended the allegedly ailing senator, noting that others have taken medical leave before. Hunt countered that McConnell is currently not casting floor votes.

“How do you know he’s not working on U.S. Senate business?” Jennings asked.

“Well, he’s not voting, Scott,” Hunt said. “He’s not casting votes on the floor of the Senate.”

“Well, we’ve had senators that have taken medical leave before. I do know that he’s routinely meeting with his staff and going over issues. And I think maybe even talking to other senators,” Jennings said before admitting, “I think a statement in the next few days would be prudent.”

image of The 84-year-old Kentucky senator has been hospitalized since June 14.
Source: MEGA

The 84-year-old Kentucky senator has been hospitalized since June 14.

The 84-year-old Kentucky senator has been hospitalized since June 14, after emergency responders were dispatched to his home for an unconscious person in cardiac arrest.

The strict lack of detailed official updates from his office sparked intense online speculation regarding his condition.

CNN subsequently distanced itself from Jennings' personal updates, releasing a statement clarifying that his accounts of personal conversations reflect his own experience and do not constitute official CNN reporting.

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