Topless Brittany Furlan Flaunts Cleavage While Cuddling in Bed With Husband Tommy Lee: Photo

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Brittany Furlan stripped down for bedtime! In a steamy selfie shared via her Instagram Story, the internet personality went topless as she lay next to her husband, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, 63.

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Source: @BRITTANYFURLAN/INSTAGRAM Brittany Furlan was joined by her husband, Tommy Lee, as she lay topless.

Furlan, 40, showed off her enviable cleavage as she used one arm to strategically cover her assets while Lee appeared to be asleep in the hot selfie. They both had their tattoos on full display, as the musician also wore no shirt as he placed part of his arm under his wife and pillow.

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Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee Got Married in 2019

Source: @BRITTANYFURLAN/INSTAGRAM Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee met on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Lee and Furlan first met on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2017, and after they matched, he began messaging her. They first saw each other in person when he invited her to an L.A. Pride event where he was playing drums, and they clicked instantly. The singer proposed on Valentine's Day in 2018 with a massive, heart-shaped diamond engagement ring, and the couple officially tied the knot exactly one year later on February 14, 2019.

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Brittany Furlan Was Caught Up in Legal Drama

Source: @BRITTANYFURLAN/INSTAGRAM Brittany Furlan claimed to have had an online relationship with Ronnie Radke during a rough patch in her marriage.

Things haven't been all smooth sailing over the years. In May 2025, the couple faced rumors they had split after Furlan confessed she was involved in a catfishing scandal, admitting she was communicating online with someone posing as musician Ronnie Radke during a rocky period in her marriage. However, Furlan later insisted that their interactions were validated by a video Radke sent her. She pointed out the "explicit nature of the content" as evidence that their conversations were real. The allegations continued to unfold, with Furlan claiming that Radke attempted to manipulate her and even "begged her" to leave Lee, asserting they had planned to meet up, with Furlan saying he ultimately never showed. Radke subsequently filed a restraining order against Furlan, alleging harassment on social media, which was denied by the court.

'We’re Not Separated or Divorced'

Source: @BRITTANYFURLAN/INSTAGRAM Following the legal drama, Tommy Lee shot down rumors that the pair had split.