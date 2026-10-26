Topless Heidi Klum Relaxes by the Pool in Just Her Bikini Bottoms: Photo

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Heidi Klum wasn’t afraid to show some skin while she sat poolside. The 53-year-old took to her Instagram on Sunday, October 25, to give fans a candid look at her relaxing Sunday at home. Klum sat by the pool topless, wearing only a pair of black bikini bottoms and a black backward hat as she raised her arms to the sky. The supermodel had her bare back toward the camera as she sat next her look-alike daughter, Leni, 22, who joined her mom in black sweatpants and a tank top while holding the family's dog.

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Heidi Klum's Followers Raved Over the Upload

Source: @HEIDIKLUM/INSTAGRAM Heidi Klum was joined by her daughter Leni Klum.

"Sundayzzzzzz," Heidi captioned the upload. "Gorgeous," one social media user commented. Another wrote, "Wow so beautiful," as a third called Heidi a "Goddess." "How bout an invite next time?!?!?!?!?" quipped a fourth.

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Heidi Klum Went Topless by the Pool a Few Weeks Ago

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum captioned the separate upload, 'it's hot in LA.'

Earlier this month, the mother-of-four shared another sizzling photo to Instagram, showing herself once again lounging topless next to the pool in nothing but a tiny black thong bikini bottom. Heidi laid out on a sun chair with one leg raised as she enjoyed the warm weather. She left her blonde hair down and accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses. Her fluffy white dog kept her company on an orange towel, while a bowl of snacks and a drink sat nearby. "It’s hot in LA," she captioned the photo.

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Heidi Klum Embraces Her Changing Body

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum is 'not interested' in taking weight-loss medications.

Heidi has been open about embracing her body during all phases of life. As previously reported by OK!, the Project Runway said her confidence "always [comes] from within. At the end of the day, I’m the one who makes a decision." The former Victoria's Secret Angel shared she is also "not interested at all" in taking any popular weight-loss drugs that have made their way around Hollywood. "I’ve gained weight over the years. I’m no longer a size 24 jean. But I think with age, we look better when we’re not as skinny," she said.

'I Look Better Bigger'

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum shared her husband, Tom Kaulitz, told her she looks better when she's not super thin.