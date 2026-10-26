Topless Heidi Klum Relaxes by the Pool in Just Her Bikini Bottoms: Photo
Oct. 26 2026, Published 12:52 p.m. ET
Heidi Klum wasn’t afraid to show some skin while she sat poolside.
The 53-year-old took to her Instagram on Sunday, October 25, to give fans a candid look at her relaxing Sunday at home.
Klum sat by the pool topless, wearing only a pair of black bikini bottoms and a black backward hat as she raised her arms to the sky.
The supermodel had her bare back toward the camera as she sat next her look-alike daughter, Leni, 22, who joined her mom in black sweatpants and a tank top while holding the family's dog.
Heidi Klum's Followers Raved Over the Upload
"Sundayzzzzzz," Heidi captioned the upload.
"Gorgeous," one social media user commented.
Another wrote, "Wow so beautiful," as a third called Heidi a "Goddess."
"How bout an invite next time?!?!?!?!?" quipped a fourth.
Heidi Klum Went Topless by the Pool a Few Weeks Ago
Earlier this month, the mother-of-four shared another sizzling photo to Instagram, showing herself once again lounging topless next to the pool in nothing but a tiny black thong bikini bottom.
Heidi laid out on a sun chair with one leg raised as she enjoyed the warm weather.
She left her blonde hair down and accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses. Her fluffy white dog kept her company on an orange towel, while a bowl of snacks and a drink sat nearby.
"It’s hot in LA," she captioned the photo.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Heidi Klum Embraces Her Changing Body
Heidi has been open about embracing her body during all phases of life.
As previously reported by OK!, the Project Runway said her confidence "always [comes] from within. At the end of the day, I’m the one who makes a decision."
The former Victoria's Secret Angel shared she is also "not interested at all" in taking any popular weight-loss drugs that have made their way around Hollywood.
"I’ve gained weight over the years. I’m no longer a size 24 jean. But I think with age, we look better when we’re not as skinny," she said.
'I Look Better Bigger'
Heidi admitted, "My husband was the first one who pointed that out. He said, 'You should eat more; you would look better if you had more meat on your bones.' I was like, 'What?' This is not something you’re told in the industry, ever, because you’re always supposed to be skinnier than you are."
"When I look back at photos, I’m like, 'He’s right!' Proportion-wise, I look better bigger," she added about her husband, Tom Kaulitz.