Article continues below advertisement
Topless Meadow Walker Jumps in the Rain in Cheeky Photoshoot

Meadow Walker bared it all in a bold new photoshoot.

May 12 2025, Published 10:02 a.m. ET

Meadow Walker is clearly enjoying her modelling career!

The 26-year-old daughter of the late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker just dropped some fresh shots from her latest photoshoot with photographer Bryan Liston.

In the first image, Meadow was caught mid-jump in a muddy puddle, barefoot and carefree in front of a train. She rocked a black lace bra and skirt, arms thrown up in the air, all smiles.

Next, she turned up the heat as one snap showed her from behind, sitting inside a car wearing only a black bra and colorful see-through undies.

Meadow Walker jumped in a muddy puddle during her photoshoot.

Then came the boldest look yet. The Fast X actress went completely topless, with only a white towel draped around her body as she posed on the edge of a bed, her wet hair slicked back like she just stepped out of the shower.

“Upstate,” Meadow simply captioned the post.

The actress is set to cover a magazine on May 15.

This isn’t the first time she’s worked with Bryan. A few weeks ago, he shared a black-and-white photo of Meadow — again topless and makeup-free — lying on a bed with a soft, sultry look on her face.

“Meadow,” Bryan captioned the shot. Meadow responded with a simple, “✨.”

Naturally, fans had a lot to say.

“Wow, i mean wow wow wow,” one stunned commenter wrote.

“Love these photos so much,” another gushed.

“OMG YES YEAH YEP 🧖🏻‍♀️,” someone else added.

“She is an angel 🩵,” a fourth fan posted.

In one photo, the model sat topless with a towel wrapped around her.

Beyond modeling, Meadow’s also about to make a splash in print. She’s set to appear on the cover of the very first issue of Takeaway magazine, which hits stands on May 15.

She’s even updated her fans as she shared photos from the recent campaign, showing her in a brown leather Coach jacket and a matching black leather skirt.

Meadow Walker said she feels more confident without makeup.

In past interviews, Meadow has been candid about how her love for beauty and fashion developed over time.

“Growing up and seeing my cousins, who were really just my mum's friend’s kids. They were quite a bit older than me. I was seven and they were probably 12, and I remember always seeing them with their makeup and I was like, ‘I want to use it,’ but I was too little. I thought it was so glamorous — the clear mascara and those flavored lip glosses,” she told Vogue, referring to her mother, Rebecca Soteros.

She recalled, “I was quite a tomboy growing up. The way I was raised, especially with my dad, there wasn't a focus on [makeup]. We would do boys’ activities, roll around in the mud, play soccer and just be crazy. So, it wasn't until I was a bit older that I discovered magazines, fashion and seeing models such as Kate Moss, and being like, ‘She’s really beautiful.’ Nowadays, makeup is much more common in young girls’ lives. It's kind of hard to avoid. I was lucky to grow up in the way that I did because it didn't affect how I saw myself.”

