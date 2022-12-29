Tori Spelling 'Can't Catch A Break' While Continuing To Care For Her & Dean McDermott's Sick Kids
Tori Spelling may be wishing for a healthier 2023.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum gave fans an update on how her children, whom she shares with husband, Dean McDermott,— Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5 — are doing as they continue to battle a mystery illness weeks after she was hospitalized for extreme dizziness and difficulties breathing.
"Can't catch a break," Spelling, 49, wrote alongside a photo shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 28, of herself and one of her kiddos both wearing a mask.
In another snap, the blonde beauty shared two of her little ones snuggled up to her with glum looks on their mask-covered faces with the caption, "Sick crew."
The solemn news comes after Spelling revealed her family was continuing to celebrate the Christmas holidays well after December 25 due to their ongoing health battles.
"This morning Beau said 'Mom a Christmas miracle happened! The elves moved and it’s the day after Christmas. They always stop at Christmas!' 🎄♥️I think with all the sickness we’ve had in the family in the last month we all wanted to keep Christmas going a little longer. Clearly our elves did too. Makes our family happy. xo," the True Tori star wrote in a Tuesday, December 27, post showing off her lavish holiday decor.
Spelling's determination to make Christmas magical comes after she was hospitalized on December 21 for having a "hard time breathing," in addition to experiencing "high blood pressure and crazy dizziness."
“To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am,” she said in a now-deleted social media update, where the former child star emphasized how she just wanted to "get home to my kids."
Days before, Spelling explained to her followers that her son Beau was so ill he wasn't able to attend his classes. "Finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again! High fevers, [vomiting], and so stuffy," she revealed.