Tori Spelling Gushes Over 'Great' Dean McDermott On His 56th Birthday Following Major Marriage Troubles

As for what may have mended the coparents? An insider offered, "Not only has Dean’s new work brought home money for his family, but the time apart while filming in Canada was very, very good for both him and Tori. It gave Dean time to reflect on what he needed to do to save his family."

"Tori is the love of his life, and Dean will tell anyone this. He still calls her his wife, and the two of them are living under the same roof," they added, explaining that McDermott is "certain that his efforts are not going unnoticed because everything between him and Tori has improved."