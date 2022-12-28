Tori Spelling Keeps The Christmas Spirit Alive After Sickness Takes Over Her & Dean McDermott's Family
Tori Spelling is not saying goodbye to the holiday season just yet!
On Tuesday, December 27, the actress revealed her ongoing efforts to celebrate Christmas after sickness took over her family in the weeks leading up to December 25.
"Hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas. Still very much in the Christmas spirit today," Spelling, 49, captioned a video shared to Instagram, which showed off the lavish decorations around the home she and husband Dean McDermott share with kiddos Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5.
"This morning Beau said 'Mom a Christmas miracle happened! The elves moved and it’s the day after Christmas. They always stop at Christmas!' 🎄♥️I think with all the sickness we’ve had in the family in the last month we all wanted to keep Christmas going a little longer. Clearly our elves did too. Makes our family happy. xo," she explained of the continued celebrations.
On December 21, the blonde beauty was hospitalized after having a "hard time breathing," and she was also experiencing "high blood pressure and crazy dizziness."
Spelling also told Instagram followers earlier in the month that her young son Beau was out of school for a while due to a battle with a mystery illness. "Poor guy was out 3 weeks sick from school. Finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again!" the concerned mama wrote in a December 11 update. "High fevers, [vomiting], and so stuffy."
The joyous holiday celebration comes after Spelling and McDermott seemingly turned the page on their crumbling 16-year marriage. As OK! previously reported, McDermott could not help but gush over his wife in a recent social media update despite the ongoing divorce rumors.
"I mean . . . Holy Smoke Show!!! Hot wife ALERT!! #gorgeousgirl #wife #hottie," the television host, 56, wrote in a November Instagram post alongside a photo of Spelling.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has also expressed gratitude for the united front within her family. "Blended is Better… our complete beautiful inside and out blended family," she captioned a photo, which included McDermott's 24-year-old son with ex Mary Jo Eustace, Jack Montgomery McDermott.