Tori Spelling Sends Cryptic Message in 'Boys Lie' Shirt After Dean McDermott Teases Split

By:

Jun. 21 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Tori Spelling is slyly sending a message!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, was recently spotted wearing a "Boys Lie" T-shirt after her husband, Dean McDermott, 56, uploaded but then deleted an Instagram post that said they were calling it quits.

While Spelling wore the shirt that was seemingly pointed at McDermott, the father-of-six was seen moving boxes out of their home and into a storage unit. Meanwhile, the blonde beauty looked distressed as she held her face in her hands while sitting in her car.

The eyebrow-raising outing came after the actor shared a sentimental message about the pair's impeding divorce after almost two decades of marriage.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness 🙏," he continued, referencing their five kids: sons Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau 5, as well as daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11.

Despite the direct announcement, a source claimed shortly after that the couple was still very much together.

"Tori and Dean are not getting a divorce," the insider divulged. "Tori and Dean have been better than ever."

"They've had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counseling. They love each other and are not going to split," the source added, hinting at the reality TV personality's very public cheating scandal in 2014 and rumors he struggled with sex addiction.

They also explained the potential reason for McDermott's post.

"Friends suspect that Dean posted that because he and Tori may have gotten into a big blowout fight last night," the insider said. "He obviously regretted it, so he deleted the post."

Page Six reported on the most Spelling and McDermott sighting.

