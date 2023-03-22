OK Magazine
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Worked Through Marital Woes Due To Counseling, Source Shares: They’ve Had 'Ups And Downs'

Mar. 22 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been working on their marriage.

The couple has struggled with marital issues for many years now, but a source recently claimed they have been making progress.

The insider shared that the pair have had "their ups and downs, as they always have had, but they are still doing their best to make it work."

"Marriage counseling has been a huge part of how they are trying to work things out, and so far, it’s gone fairly well," the source spilled.

tori dean
Source: mega
Spelling and McDermott share children Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. The actor also has son Jack, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace. The couple have been married since their Fijian elopement in 2006.

"Their kids are doing well. Everyone is doing their best to keep things afloat and live a life that’s as normal as possible and trying to stay happy" the insider divulged about the family’s difficult dynamic.

Trouble in paradise began back in 2020, when the patriarch was notably absent from the family Christmas card. Spelling was then caught without her wedding ring, adding fuel to rumors that the couple’s relationship was on the rocks.

In 2021, a source revealed the parents-of-six were "very much struggling" in their marriage.

tori dean
Source: mega

"Tori and Dean do things as a family for the sake of their kids and live in the same house but sleep in separate rooms. Tori is more vocal about what goes on between them, and Dean is just completely checked out," the insider noted.

"Dean has been caught in so many lies and infidelities over the years and Tori is just over it," the insider added at the time. "Dean does not want to get divorced because of financial reasons, and Tori doesn't want to for the sake of their family."

tori dean
Source: mega

In October, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress spilled about how she has grown to deal with the hurtful gossip about her marriage.

“I learned at a young age to be like, 'OK, just keep going, just keep going,'" she said. "So I feel like I'm dead inside. No, I'm just kidding. Just have really thick skin. It still gets to you, of course, you're human, but you learn to build up a resistance I think."

Source: OK!
As OK! previously reported, on March 16, the family was spotted all together for son Beau’s sixth birthday. The group was all smiles, with McDermott’s arm around Spelling in the celebratory shot of the brood.

ET previously reported on the source’s comments.

